Army: Nearly 6,000 extremists surrender in northeast Nigeria

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CHINEDU ASADU
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The Nigerian army says nearly 6,000 Islamic extremists have surrendered in the country's northeast in recent weeks, marking one of the largest defections since the 12-year insurgency began.

The announcement Thursday by military spokesman Bernard Onyeuko comes several weeks after Nigeria's army had announced that some 335 militants had laid down their arms.

The mass defections also follow the reported death of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau in May, whose control over the group had been substantially weakened in recent years as a breakaway faction known as Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, rose to prominence.

ISWAP's leader has said that Shekau detonated explosives killing himself after a battle between the two groups. Analysts believe some of the militants may now be defecting because they do not want to join ISWAP in the wake of Shekau's death.

Borno State Gov. Babagana Zulum has supported the surrendering of the militants but he has acknowledged that the defections put the state in a “very difficult situation."

“We have to choose between an endless war or to cautiously accept the surrendered terrorists, which is really painful and difficult for anyone that has lost loved ones, difficult for all of us and even for the military, whose colleagues have died,” Zulum said last month.

Boko Haram has been waging a bitter war against Nigeria since 2009, and the insurgency has spread over the years to the neighboring countries of Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

The conflict has left tens of thousands dead and displaced more than 2.3 million people in the Lake Chad region.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Honduras economic development zones worry residents, experts

    Row after row of gleaming new greenhouses are rising on fields just a short walk from the land where the family of Zonia Amparo Vásquez has grown corn and beans for four decades. Construction began in January, but it wasn’t until June when locals learned their community was part of a controversial government initiative creating semi-autonomous economic development zones that are exempt from many national laws and taxes. The peppers and tomatoes the greenhouses produce will be for export and other businesses are expected to someday arrive too.

  • Private equity giveth, and private equity taketh away

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. As a note, Equity's Monday episode will be landing next Tuesday, thanks to a national holiday here in the United States. Apollo completed its takeover of Verizon Media Group Yahoo: Yep, we have new bosses, and we have feelings about it.

  • New kidney problems linked to 'long COVID'; loss of smell may be followed by other smell distortions

    COVID-19 symptoms that persist long after infection, known as "long COVID", has been tied to a higher risk for new kidney problems, according to a new study. Analyzing data on more than 1.7 million U.S. veterans, including nearly 90,000 COVID-19 survivors with symptoms lasting at least 30 days, researchers found the "long haulers" were at higher risk for new kidney problems compared to people who had not been infected with the coronavirus. This was true even when survivors had not been hospitalized, although declines in kidney function were "more profound" with more severe infection, they reported on Wednesday in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology https://bit.ly/3zKI2Y0.

  • Merkel: Germany will spend what's needed to fix flood damage

    Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated Friday that German authorities would provide however much money is needed to repair damage caused by devastating July floods, renewing promises for rapid help as she returned to the valley hit worst by the disaster. More than 180 people died in Germany and hundreds more were injured in the July 14-15 floods, which also claimed lives in neighboring Belgium. The narrow Ahr valley, near Bonn in western Germany, suffered the most destruction.

  • Worshippers pray at gas station in Lebanon amid fuel crisis

    Sheikh Ali al-Hussein led the session to highlight the hardship suffered by people who could not leave their spots in line for gas during the worst economic crisis in Lebanon’s history. The session underscored Lebanon's economic and financial crisis, which has plunged more than half the population in poverty. The two-year crisis has been compounded by the pandemic and last year's massive blast at Beirut port that killed at least 214 people and destroyed large parts of the city.

  • Texas Abortion Case Reflects Success of Conservative Strategy to Remake Court

    When the Supreme Court declined late Wednesday to block a severely restrictive Texas abortion law, it was fulfilling the long-held ambitions of a series of committed Republican presidents, senators and conservative activists who worked unceasingly for years to cement a reliable anti-abortion majority on the court. The decision confirmed the worst fears of reproductive rights activists, who had long warned that conservatives were moving aggressively to put in place a court majority that would upe

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. For each of the following hypergrowth stocks, Wall Street's consensus sales estimate for 2023, courtesy of FactSet, implies a revenue increase ranging from a low of 1,185% (yes, a low of 1,185%) to a high of 12,629%, compared to 2020 sales. Arguably the best-known name on this list is biotech Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA).

  • Does the U.S. have any real leverage over the Taliban?

    The Biden administration says the Taliban can't be trusted, but can be pressured into keeping their promises to combat terrorism and respect human rights.

  • Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: 'We are here for you'

    President Joe Biden is calling for greater public resolve to confront climate change and help the nation deal with the fierce storms, flooding and wildfires that have beset the country as he makes a sojourn to hurricane-battered Louisiana on Friday. “My message to everyone affected is: We’re all in this together,” Biden said in a speech Thursday at the White House, where he addressed the multiple natural disasters that have unfolded this week. Trips to natural disaster scenes have long been a feature of the U.S. presidency.

  • Bosch's stink-removal gadget just swaps one smell for another

    It defeated plenty of smells but it'll struggle against sweat.

  • Hundreds of U.S. citizens, Afghan commandos successfully evacuated through secret CIA base

    The clandestine operation resulted in the successful evacuation of hundreds of American citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

  • Afghanistan: Taliban says it will 'raise voice for Kashmir Muslims'

    A spokesman for the group tells the BBC it plans to support Muslims in Indian-administered Kashmir.

  • If U.S. had fought COVID like Denmark did, hundreds of thousands of Americans would be alive | Opinion

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Virtually nobody here wears a face mask on the street or inside shops and restaurants — a huge surprise. It’s almost as if the COVID-19 pandemic were a distant memory.

  • Marine Corps corporal receives lightning-fast dismissal over refusal to wear a mask

    Marine Cpl. Whitney McHaffie is possibly the first service member forced out of the military for violating COVID-related rules.

  • Former interpreter says 'vast majority of Afghans' view Taliban as 'lesser of two evils' compared to the US

    A former interpreter said the US mistook the Afghan countryside for a "theater of war" as opposed to a place where people "actually lived."

  • Photo from Afghanistan shows Taliban posing with what appears to be Connecticut State Trooper hat

    Photos posted by a British tabloid not only showed Taliban militants and their response to the U.S. withdrawing from Afghanistan, but also members of the Taliban surrounding a desk with what may be a Connecticut State Trooper’s hat. The photos, posted by The Sun, captured a group of six armed Taliban militants surrounding a desk with two hats seated in the middle, one of the hats, appears to ...

  • Taliban and Afghan rebels claim heavy casualties in fighting over valley

    Following the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, several thousand fighters from local militias and the remnants of army and special forces units have massed in Panjshir. Under the leadership of Ahmad Massoud, son of a former Mujahideen commander, they have been holding out in the province, a steep valley that makes attacks from outside difficult. Efforts to negotiate a settlement appear to have broken down, with each side blaming the other for the failure of talks as the Taliban prepared to announce a government.

  • Marine who spoke out about Afghanistan withdrawal says he expects to be jailed

    A Marine who claimed he was "relieved from duty" after going viral for criticizing military leadership over the withdrawal from Afghanistan now speculates he might be court-martialed and "will probably do some jail time."

  • U.S. presses Pakistan as Afghan crisis spirals, leaked docs show

    Pakistan’s ambassador questioned reports of Taliban reprisals as U.S. diplomats struggle with refugee arrivals.

  • Nicknamed 'Flatliner,' the last soldier in Afghanistan had career that met the moment

    Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, the last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, has been deployed at least 17 times, including four times to Afghanistan.