Army offers $25,000 reward for information on recruiter’s death

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division has posted a reward offer of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible in the Jan. 8, 2020 death of Sgt. 1st Class Tristian Jackson.

The recently posted release comes after more than three years with scant progress in finding the alleged perpetrators in the east Birmingham, Alabama shooting that killed Jackson, 36, at his 364 Killough Springs Road home.

Gunfire erupted in the garage area of the Army recruiter’s home and he was able to make it inside the dwelling before collapsing in the living area, officials told al.com, a statewide news outlet, at the time.

Army investigators seek the public’s help with identifying potential suspects and also witnesses to the crime, according to the release.

Army officials have offered a $25,000 reward for information pertaining to the killing of Sgt. 1st Class Tristian Jackson on Jan. 8, 2020. (Army)

Jackson enlisted out of high school and served 18 years before his death.

“My son had no enemies that he knew of, that I knew of,’’ Dianna Jackson, Tristian’s mother, told the website Task & Purpose in 2020. “I want to know who, and I want to know why.”

Editor’s Note: Any person having information regarding this incident should contact the Redstone Resident Unit (CID) at (256) 876-2037 or at this link. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may use the link to submit information.