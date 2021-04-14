Army officer allegedly assaulted by Virginia police is related to Eric Garner

Oxygen

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been formally charged in connection to a February crash that left a 5-year-old girl severely injured. The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged Reid, 35, on Monday with driving while intoxicated—resulting in serious physical injury in connection to the Feb. 4 collision, according to a statement. Prosecutors say that Reid was criminally negligent when he drunkenly drove his truck over the speed limit and crashed into a disabled vehicle near the area of Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City. Reid was allegedly driving close to 84 mph seconds before hitting the disabled car and gravely injuring 5-year-old Ariel Young, who was sitting inside. Testing showed that his blood alcohol concentration was at .113 after the crash, which is above the state’s legal limit of .08, according to prosecutors. After police arrived on the scene, they observed that Reid’s eyes were bloodshot; an officer also noticed a “moderate odor of alcoholic beverages,” according to a police report obtained by ESPN. Reid allegedly admitted to having consumed two to three alcoholic drinks and to taking prescribed Adderall. Prosecutors stated that the child suffered “traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions and subdural hematomas.” Young was nearly killed in the crash, Tom Porto, an attorney for the family, told ABC’s Good Morning America last month. He said that she hasn't been walking or talking since the crash and likely suffered “permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life.” The family intends to push for the “most serious” charges and sentence possible," he said. Britt Reid Photo: Jackson County Prosecutor's Office “This wasn’t a fender bender,” Porto said. “This was a serious life-altering event.” Reid is alleged to have struck two vehicles in total. A 19-year-old driver had run out of gas and was pulled over near an interstate ramp; the second car contained Ariel’s mother and aunt who’d come to help, according to Good Morning America. A second child, Ariel’s 4-year-old cousin, was also present in the backseat of one of the cars that was hit, but their injuries were not life-threatening. Reid was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, according to ESPN. Police said then that he was being investigated for impairment but stated that it could be some time before any charges were filed. Following the crash, the Kansas City Chiefs placed Reid on administrative leave until his contract expired and was not renewed, the Associated Press reports. In light of Monday’s charges, the Kansas City Chiefs released a statement in line with their earlier comments on the situation. “The Kansas City Chiefs organization remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident,” it reads. “Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.” Prosecutors said Monday that they intend to “vigorously” pursue the charges against Reid and denied any claims that Reid may have received special treatment from law enforcement or local officials. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker also stated that “recent changes in the DWI statutes by the Missouri Legislature limit the number of charges that the prosecutor's office could pursue, given the evidence in the case.” In response to Monday’s news, the victim’s family said that they are not satisfied with the charge, a class D felony, USA TODAY reports. “We don’t believe the charges are fair or harsh enough,” Tiffany Verhulst, a cousin, told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s been incredibly hard knowing he’s out every day living his normal life and Ariel’s life is completely changed.” Prosecutors said Monday that Reid would be surrendering later that day. They requested a $100,000 bond and asked that he submit to having his location tracked by GPS as well as having his alcohol intake monitored. Reid posted bond on Monday and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 27, KSHB reports. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years behind bars.