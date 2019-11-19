Army officer on Trump phone call said it was his 'duty' to report president

The second decorated U.S. military combat veteran to testify in the House impeachment inquiry told Congress Tuesday that he listened to President Trump’s July phone call with the president of Ukraine and immediately knew it was his “duty” to report Trump’s “improper” behavior to White House lawyers.

“I knew that I had to report this to the White House counsel. … It was improper for the president to demand an investigation into a political opponent,” Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a 44-year-old Army officer detailed to the White House for the past 18 months, told the House Intelligence Committee.

Vindman, a recipient of the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the Iraq war, appeared before the committee in his full dress uniform. He came under the most intense criticism from Republicans of any impeachment witness to date.

Republicans asked him if the new Ukrainian government had asked him to become minister of defense in the newly formed administration earlier this year. Vindman said it was offered to him three times by Ukrainian official Oleksandr Danylyuk, but that each time he rejected it out of hand. But Republicans used that new piece of information to imply that Vindman’s loyalties were divided between the U.S. and Ukraine, a talking point that first originated on Fox News in recent weeks.

Vindman said helping a fledgling democracy would be “a great honor” but that he never considered it.

“I’m an American,” Vindman said. “I immediately dismissed these offers, did not entertain them.”

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, top Ukraine expert at the National Security Council, is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP) More

But Steve Castor, a Republican lawyer on the committee, asked Vindman if the incident might create at least the perception of a “conflict.”

This echoed comments by right-wing pundits on Fox News, such as former Rep. Sean Duffy, who said on Oct. 29 that while Vindman was “incredibly concerned about Ukrainian defense … I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy.” Similarly, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade noted Vindman’s birth in the former Soviet Union and said Vindman “tends to feel simpatico with Ukraine.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, also asked questions designed to sow doubts about Vindman’s credibility, noting that his former boss Tim Morrison — who resigned from the National Security Council in October — told the committee in his deposition that he “had concerns about Lt. Col. Vindman’s judgment,” a comment that was amplified by the White House official Twitter account during the hearing.

“Ever leaked information?” Jordan asked Vindman.

“I never did, never would. It is preposterous,” Vindman replied.

Vindman also read from his last job evaluation by Fiona Hill, who held Morrison’s job for two years, until July. Hill said Vindman was “brilliant, unflappable and exercises excellent judgment.”

Vindman backed up testimony last week by three separate diplomats that Trump was pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly announce that his government was investigating former Vice President Joe Biden — a top rival for the presidency — and his son Hunter’s position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Other witnesses have testified that the Trump administration was withholding nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine, as well as a meeting at the White House between Zelensky and Trump, as leverage to coerce the Ukrainians to announce an investigation.

The funding was released on Sept. 11, around the same time the White House was notified of a congressional investigation, kicked off by a whistleblower complaint.

Vindman testified sitting alongside Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence’s special adviser on European and Russian affairs.

Vindman and Williams are two of the three people who are speaking to Congress who were listening in on Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, as part of the regular White House staff process. The other is Morrison, who was scheduled to testify later Tuesday.