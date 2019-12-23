Army Officer Rushes Home to See Mom—Before She Is Deported to Mexico

U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Gibram Cruz arrived home to California from his posting in Arizona last week. The reason for the visit wasn’t the holidays; he would be back on base before then. The purpose was to see his mother, who is about to be deported from the country he serves to protect.

“I’m here essentially to say goodbye to my mom,” the 30-year-old army officer told The San Diego Union-Tribune on Sunday.

Rocio Rebollar Gomez, 50, is an undocumented immigrant who has lived in San Diego on and off for over 30 years. She owns a business and a house in the United States, and raised her three children here, and she has no criminal record. But on Dec. 4, she was ordered to self-deport to Mexico within the month—and the federal government refused to grant her discretionary protections provided for relatives of military service members that would allow her to stay longer.

“Honestly I am worn out. I feel like my life is gone and everything I have is here—my whole life,” Gomez told The Daily Beast on Monday.

“I cannot eat, I cannot sleep, my life is on hold. No one should be going through what I am going through.”

She is expected to return to her native Acapulco, Mexico—a once tourist-filled beachside city that has since become overrun by cartel violence—on Jan. 2.

“They are using her immigration status to override all of the hardwork and the life she created in the United States,” her attorney, Tessa Cabrera, told The Daily Beast on Monday. “Her son is worried that his military status and title will threaten her safety in Mexico, but there is nothing we can do.

“We’re hoping for a miracle.”

According to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website, the “Patrol in Place” program makes parents, spouses, widows, or children of active-duty U.S. armed forces members eligible for discretionary deferred action for up to two years.

“We recognize the important sacrifices made by U.S. service members, veterans, enlistees, and their families,” the agency’s website says. “To support these individuals, we provide discretionary options such as parole in place or deferred action on a case-by-case basis.”

According to Cabrera, ICE has denied Gomez the protection because she has not passed the threshold of 10 years of continuous presence in the United States. A USCIS spokesperson declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Gomez’s deportation is especially heartbreaking for her military son since he cannot travel to visit his mother in Mexico. As an intelligence officer, the 30-year-old must adhere to military travel restrictions and a lengthy process to leave the country.

“He has no idea how when and how he is going to see his mother after she is sent back to Mexico,” Cabrera said.

“My son is heartbroken,” Gomez added. “He doesn't understand why this is happening to me, a woman devoted to God and work.”

Cabrera said the December decision to deny her client’s petition to stay is the end of a years-long battle to keep the grandmother of three in the United States. The process—which included Gomez’s detention for over a month—also drew the interest of two members of Congress, who asked ICE for discretion.

Gomez first arrived in the United States in 1988. Seven years later, she was picked up during an immigration raid at a hotel where she worked while seven months pregnant with her youngest daughter.

That same day, she was deported to Mexico. With her two children still in the U.S., Gomez had no choice but to re-enter the country illegally, Cabrera said. She was removed from the United States two more times over the last two decades, re-entering to be with her family and starting her life over each time.

Cabrera said one of those removals involved several armed immigration officials coming to the family’s home early on Saturday morning—an image she says still haunts her client’s three children.

But Gomez continued to persevere, running her own natural products business and driving more than eight hours a day for Uber. “All my hard work has been to give my children the chance for a better future and to make them good citizens,” Gomez said.