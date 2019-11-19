GOP Hits Army Officer Critical of Trump With Dual-Loyalty Smear

As an Army officer who worked on Ukraine policy on the White House told the House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry that President Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate domestic adversaries was “inappropriate,” congressional Republicans suggested that he was insufficiently loyal to the United States.

The attack, previewed for weeks in conservative media, came from Republican counsel Stephen Castor. Castor asked if a former aide to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, Oleksandr Danyluk, ever offered the job of Ukrainian defense minister to Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman, a decorated infantry officer and veteran of the Iraq war who came to the U.S. as a child refugee from the Soviet Union.

“I’m an American,” said Vindman, who testified on Tuesday in his dress uniform. “I came here as a toddler and immediately dismissed these offers.”

The brazen attack on Vindman underscored the stakes of his testimony and the damage it could do to Trump, who denies all wrongdoing.

Trump’s congressional allies dismissed testimony last week from three senior U.S. diplomats on grounds that they lacked direct knowledge of administration Ukraine policy in the pivotal summer of 2019. But Vindman was on the fateful July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky in which Trump asked for “a favor” in the form of investigations of the Bidens. Even prime Trump ally Devin Nunes (R-CA), the intelligence committee’s ranking Republican, said Vindman had the “first-hand” knowledge that prior witnesses lacked.

And also unlike those witnesses, Vindman was willing to characterize the president’s behavior not as “irregular” but wrong.

“It was inappropriate, it was improper for the president to demand an investigation into a political opponent, especially a foreign power where there’s at best dubious belief that this would be a politically impartial investigation,” Vindman told the House intelligence committee. He testified alongside his counterpart on Vice President Mike Pence’s staff, Jennifer Williams.

Vindman testified that the “power dynamics” behind Ukrainian dependence on the U.S. for weapons against Russia meant that Trump was “demand[ing]” Zelensky commit to investigating Trump’s rivals. It undercut Trump’s defenders’ insistence that Trump was not putting any pressure on Ukraine by withholding $400 million of security assistance and a still-never-manifested White House meeting.

After the exchange with Castor, Democrats on the Intelligence panel held up the GOP’s focus on the outlandish defense-ministry offer as Exhibit A of what they describe as a smear. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) was particularly fired up, saying Castor’s approach came cloaked in “a Brooks Brothers suit and parliamentary language” but only served to give right-wing media “an opening to question [Vindman’s] loyalty.”

"It's the kind of thing you say,” said Himes, “when you're defending the indefensible."

Rep. Sean Maloney (D-NY) later referred to the insinuation as “an old smear we’ve heard many times in our history, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), an immigrant himself, told Vindman “it appears your immigrant heritage is being used against you.”

Oleksandr Danyluk, a former national-security aide to Zelensky, told The Daily Beast that the supposed offer was “clearly a joke.”

Danyluk, who said he only remembers speaking with Vindman once about the defense minister position - rather than the three times Vindman recalls, said it occurred during a light-hearted exchange about how the two used to live close to one another in the former Soviet Union. He then joked he should become the defense minister.

“We both smiled and laughed,” Danylyuk said.

Republicans seemed to shrug off the questioning. After the hearing ended, Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) told reporters that Vindman “didn’t seem too troubled” by what Castor had asked.

“I think it’s just a perception issue,” said Jordan, who added he couldn’t understand why Democrats were talking about the dual loyalty charge. “That’s ridiculous. Steve Castor did an amazing job today.”

But Castor’s line of questioning followed a series of dual-loyalty attacks and general attacks on Vindman by Trump and his allies. “I don’t know that he’s concerned about American policy,” former Rep. Sean Duffy told CNN, while the Bush administration’s torture-approving attorney, John Yoo, baselessly likened Vindman’s alarm at the Ukraine arm-twisting to “espionage.” Trump himself called Vindman a Never Trumper, a term he also hurled at Pence aide Williams. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who was part of the pressure effort on Ukraine, dismissed Vindman part of a cohort of “bureaucrats” that have never accepted Trump’s legitimacy and said he “fit the profile” of a Trump-sabotaging prolific leaker—even though Vindman said in his deposition that Trump was “my Commander in Chief, I'm not trying to, you know, be overly critical of the president.”