Army parachutist rates nine airborne jump scenes in movies and tv
Former US Army Parachute Team member and combat veteran Michael Elliott rates nine airborne jumps in movies, such as "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," for realism. Elliott breaks down the accuracy of static-line jumps and military free falls, such as HALO jumps, in "Godzilla" (2014), "A Bridge Too Far" (1977), and "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" (2018), starring Tom Cruise. He looks at the realism of demonstration and competitive-style skydiving in "San Andreas" (2015), "Die Another Day" (2002), and "Point Break" (1991), starring Keanu Reeves. He also breaks down the plausibility of emergency-parachuting techniques in "Drop Zone" (1994), "Kingsman: The Secret Service" (2014), and "Black Widow" (2021), starring Scarlett Johansson. Elliott is a 26-year combat veteran and was a member of the US Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, for 11 years. He is the founder and president of the All Veteran Group, a parachute team of active and retired military members that focuses on parachute demonstrations and tandem parachute experiences. You can follow Michael here: allveterangroup.org https://www.facebook.com/allveterangroup/