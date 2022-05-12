Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

FILE - Capt. Corey Wheeler, front, commander of B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, walks away from a Chinook helicopter that landed on the glacier near Denali, April 24, 2016, on the Kahiltna Glacier in Alaska. The U.S. Army helped set up base camp on North America's tallest mountain. The U.S. Army is poised to revamp its forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts, and it is expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade there with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight, according to Army leaders. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LOLITA C. BALDOR
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Christine Wormuth
    American politician

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Army is poised to revamp its forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts, and it is expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in the state with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight, according to Army leaders.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said she expects to make a final decision soon about the Alaska troop change, saying she will likely convert the Stryker unit, which uses heavy, eight-wheeled vehicles, to an infantry brigade.

“I think right now the purpose of Army forces in Alaska is much more about creating an extreme cold weather capable formation" that could be used in Europe or the Indo-Pacific, Wormuth told The Associated Press on a recent trip to Alaska to meet with senior commanders and troops. “We’re trying to get to a place where we have Arctic capable forces — forces that can survive and operate in that environment.”

The U.S. has long viewed the Arctic as a growing area of competition with Russia and China, particularly as climate change brings warmer temperatures and opens the sea lanes for longer periods of time. But officials have acknowledged that the U.S. lags behind those nations. Russia has taken steps to increase its military presence there, and China views the region as economically valuable for shipping and natural resources.

The changes in the Army were under consideration well before U.S. tensions with Russia soared following its invasion of Ukraine.

Under the new Army plan, the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, now based in Alaska, would be converted to a light infantry brigade. Combined with the division's 4th Infantry Brigade Combat team, the two units will become the 11th Airborne Division, based in Alaska. And the large Stryker vehicles, which are somewhat old, would be replaced by other vehicles that are more suitable for the icy and snowy terrain, Wormuth said.

The greater focus on cold-weather war includes a move to conduct major training exercises for the Alaska-based troops in their home state, under the weather conditions they would face in an Arctic fight. The troops had been scheduled to go to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana, in March, but Army leaders decided to keep them in Alaska so they could train under the frigid temperatures and frozen terrain that they would encounter in any cold-weather battle.

“I think it really makes sense to have forces trained in the Arctic environments that they would be used for,” Wormuth said after spending two days at the still snowy base. “If we’re going to have ground forces in Alaska, that’s what we need them to be able to do. They can’t get that experience going to the Mojave Desert or to Fort Polk.”

Last year, in an initial trial event, Pacific-based forces stayed in Hawaii for their scheduled exercises at the National Training Center in California’s Mohave Desert. Commanders said they have learned from these first two moves, as they try to recreate conditions and relocate personnel and equipment from well-established training centers to more remote locations.

During her visit to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Wormuth met with commanders who called the training shift a success. Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commander of U.S. Army Alaska, said the benefits outweighed any shortfalls created by the need to build the infrastructure for the training exercise in the remote north.

“You're getting the best of both worlds, without losing too much,” Eifler said. “We did get a lot more out of it than we thought we would.”

Eifler said that while they didn't have as many training observers or civilian role players as they would have at one of the training centers, the trainers that did come were able to learn more about Arctic weather operations.

In addition, Eifler said, the change avoided the costly and time-consuming shipment of vehicles, weapons and other equipment to Louisiana and back. The lengthy packing and shipping process before and after a training exercise in Louisiana or California often forces troops to be without their weapons systems and other equipment for weeks.

During briefings at the Alaska base, commanders said the training included large-scale combat operations under extreme weather conditions in what they called the “most challenging environment on earth.” They said that 10,000 troops — including Canadian Army and Air forces — were involved in the exercise.

But they said the exercise also underscored the need for better cold-weather vehicles, including those capable of carrying Arctic infantry forces.

Gen. Joseph Martin, the vice chief of the Army who was in Alaska this year, said the service has been studying what would be the best type of vehicle for the troops. “Is the Stryker the right vehicle for an Arctic warrior? In the winter, you need vehicles that can move across snow,” he said.

In addition, he said, the vehicle also needs to be able to operate in the spring or summer thaw, when the ground turns to mud.

As Wormuth wrapped up her visit, she suggested that the decision on the Stryker Brigade is moving forward soon. Any final decision would need approval from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

“If you’re going to do big movements of equipment and things like that, the summer is a pretty important window because it’s a lot easier to move vehicles around than doing it in the dead of winter,” she said.

And in conversations with congressional lawmakers, including during a hearing this week, she made clear that the change would not reduce the number of soldiers in Alaska. Instead, she said that while the infantry brigade will be smaller, the Army would offset that loss by increasing the size and capabilities of the headquarters.

More broadly, she talked with commanders in Alaska about the potential need for more changes as the U.S. military's Arctic strategy evolves.

The U.S., Wormuth said, has resisted moves to militarize the Arctic, even as Russia has expanded its military presence and basing there. But, she said, “will that mindset continue given what the Russians are doing in Ukraine? Or will that get revisited? Will that create a window to think about things differently?"

Commanders said there are questions about whether one of the Pentagon's combatant commands — such as European Command or Northern Command, based in Colorado — should take full ownership of the Arctic and the U.S. military role there. Wormuth said the issue needs further discussion, and any decision may be years away.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Army looks to take Stryker vehicles out of Alaska

    “We are looking at potentially taking the Strykers out of Alaska,” the Army secretary told senators.

  • Ukraine offers to swap prisoners for hurt Mariupol fighters

    Ukraine offered to release Russian prisoners of war in exchange for the safe evacuation of the badly injured fighters trapped inside a steel mill in the ruined city of Mariupol, as Kyiv began preparing for its first war crimes trial of a captured Russian soldier. While fighting raged in Ukraine's east and south, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Wednesday that negotiations were underway to release the injured fighters who are holed up in the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol. Ukraine also shut down a pipeline that carries Russian gas to Western Europe, and a Kremlin-installed politician in the southern Kherson region said officials there want Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex it.

  • Biden hosts ASEAN as he looks to show Pacific commitment

    President Joe Biden is hosting leaders from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as his administration makes an extended effort to demonstrate that the United States hasn’t lost focus on the Pacific even while dealing with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden will begin his talks over dinner Thursday evening with leaders from the eight ASEAN nations attending the two-day summit. It will be the group's first meeting at the White House.

  • Strykers in Alaska May Get Scrapped for Parts, Army Secretary Says

    As Army planners move to convert the service's formations in Alaska to the 11th Airborne Division, the fate of roughly 320 Strykers is uncertain.

  • Marines to field multibarrel sniper rifle to replace two existing weapons

    The rifle will replace both the Mk13 Mod 7 and the M40A6 sniper rifles.

  • What Ukrainian Kids Are Drawing in One Zoom Art Class

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Ksenya LitvakFrom Ukraine, 4-year-old Bronco offered a child’s view of the situation there to the teacher of his Zoom art class.“Ah, you know war is not a problem,” he said. “The problem is the stores are closed and there’s no candy left.”“Yes, that’s a serious problem, “ 51-year-old Ksenya Litvak replied from Washington, D.C., where she has been running virtual classes for Ukrainian kids as young as 3 since Russia invaded her native co

  • North Korea enters lockdown after 1st official COVID-19 outbreak

    North Korea enters lockdown after 1st official COVID-19 outbreak

  • Soldier killed by bear in Alaska

    Wildlife officials are still searching for the animal, which attacked the soldier during a training exercise.

  • Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fall after Kyiv shuts one route

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted use of a major transit route blaming interference by occupying Russian forces, the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since the invasion. Ukraine has remained a major transit route for Russian gas to Europe even after Moscow launched what it calls a "special military operation" in the country on Feb. 24.

  • Biden calls to congratulate presumptive Philippine president

    U.S. President Joe Biden called Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday to congratulate him over his apparent landslide victory in the Philippine presidential election, Manila’s ambassador to Washington said. Biden is among the first world leaders to recognize the electoral triumph of Marcos Jr., the namesake son of the ousted dictator whose candidacy alarmed human rights activists and pro-democracy groups. “President Biden told him Washington is looking forward to working with him and cited the shared history of the longtime treaty allies,” Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez told The Associated Press, adding the two spoke for more than 10 minutes.

  • Arthur Cyr: Nuclear war danger, Russia and Ukraine

    Reductions are desirable, but efforts to outlaw all nuclear weapons fundamentally flawed.

  • Wellford man charged in shooting death of Boiling Springs woman in Tennessee cabin

    A Wellford man is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Shelby Booth of Boiling Springs at a cabin in Tennessee Saturday. Family members respond.

  • Here’s how Marine air power will shift with the Corps’ 2022 aviation plan

    It's the Corps’ first publicly released aviation plan since 2019.

  • Ukraine Reduced Russian Gas Flowing to Europe Through Key Pipeline

    Ukraine reduced flows of Russian natural gas through its territory to Europe, introducing a new threat to the energy security of a continent already racing to sever its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

  • Russians try to stop the Ukrainian advance in Kharkiv, Russians send Mariupol residents to prison camps

    Today, May 11, is the 77th day of Ukraine's defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.

  • Trump news - live: Emails show 2020 election fraud efforts as Flynn says army ‘persecuting’ him over Russia

    Follow the latest updates

  • The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Will Arrive in June

    Get ready, Honda lovers. The time for Type R is near.

  • Ukraine War’s Economic Toll Is Testing the West’s Unity Against Russia

    LONDON — The West united against Russia’s war on Ukraine more swiftly and solidly than almost anyone expected. But as the war settles into a prolonged conflict, one that could rumble on for months or even years, it is testing the resolve of Western countries, with European and U.S. officials questioning whether the rising economic toll will erode their solidarity over time. So far, the fissures are only fragmentary: Hungary’s refusal to sign on to an embargo of Russian oil, thwarting the Europea

  • U.S. appeals court overturns California ban on semiautomatic rifle sales to those under 21

    The court ruled that a California ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles to adults younger than 21 was unconstitutional.

  • Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

    The U.S. House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden’s initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin’s bloody three-month-old invasion. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war’s crippling of Ukraine’s normally robust production of many crops.