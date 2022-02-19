Army research biologist from Aberdeen Proving Ground indicted in bribery scheme

Feb. 18—A federal grand jury indicted a North East man on charges of conspiracy and bribery on Feb. 8, according to a news release from the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

Jason Edmonds, 43, worked as a U.S. Army research biologist for the Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground. According to the news release, the center is known as the nation's main research and development hub for non-medical chemical and biological weapons defense.

The seven-count indictment statedthat from 2012 to 2019, Edmonds allegedly accepted cash and other financial benefits from co-defendant John Conigliaro of EISCO, Inc., in exchange for favorable action on contracts from the CB Center. Conigliaro, of Kingsville, was separately charged with conspiracy Feb. 1.

Edmonds allegedly directed four contracts from the CB Center to EISCO from 2016 to 2018. During the same period, Conigliaro allegedly paid for $30,000 worth of renovations to Edmonds' personal residence.

If convicted, both men face a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for conspiracy. Edmonds could face 15 additional years for bribery.