Army Reservist sells chocolates while giving back to others

An Army Reservist took her love for sweets and turned it into a way to help others. Jennifer Cruz owns Just Cause Chocolates, located at 5713 75th Avenue North in Pinellas Park. Cruz started making chocolates and giving them to her fellow service members. "The unit I was in was deployed, but I wasn’t able to for medical reasons so I asked my battle buddies if they want some homemade chocolates and they really liked them so I made them a second batch before they left," said Cruz.

