Army reservist stole $53,000 while on the job

An enlisted Army reservist soldier pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to defrauding the government of at least $53,000.

Sgt. 1st Class Jared Romine Barton, 39, of Nauvoo, Alabama, submitted false travel claims and time cards for reimbursement for travel he didn’t take, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office release.

The false travel claims happened from 2016 to 2020 while he was working both as an active Army reservist and an Army civilian employee, according to the release.

“The defendant defrauded the Department of Defense while wearing the uniform of the country,” U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said in the release.

Barton faces a maximum prison term of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 2. Information about his military status was not immediately available.