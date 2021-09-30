How Army riggers pack 75,000 parachutes a year at Airborne School

Every year, about 15,000 students perform five jumps from a live aircraft before graduating from the United States Army’s Airborne School, each depending on a parachute to get them safely to the ground. Every T-11 parachute is individually packed and inspected by a team of riggers, who collectively prepare about 75,000 chutes each year. Insider spent a day with the riggers of the 1st Battalion-507th Parachute Infantry Regiment inside the packing shed at Lawson Army Airfield in Fort Benning to find out what it takes to pack parachutes for future paratroopers in Airborne School.