An army of Santas are delivering gifts this week in Monmouth, Ocean counties

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

Yup, 40 Santas are coming to town!

It's all because of RAINE: Reaching All in Need Everyday, which has been the non-profit organization mission since 2001 to assist children and their families who are in crisis.

In it's 22nd year, the RAINE Foundation's annual Santa Run will be delivering to more than 1,500 children from Sayreville to Asbury Park on Dec. 19.

"The holiday deliveries are the most amazing community volunteer in the area," said Gary Foltz.

Forty volunteers dressed as Santa Claus will travel by fire trucks, EMS and police vehicles will make stops at home to deliver Christmas gifts as part of RAINE's annual toy drive.

Based in Hazlet, the team is comprised of over 400 volunteers, businesses, and organizations that come together to deliver the spirit of Christmas to communities in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Act of Kindness: Non-profit continues 22 year tradition