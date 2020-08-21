The Army is searching for another missing Fort Hood soldier

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities are asking for the community’s help in locating Sgt. Elder Fernandez, a Fort Hood soldier who was last seen Monday.

Fernandez, 23, is a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist assigned to Fort Hood’s 1st Cavalry Division, officials said. He was last seen Monday when his staff sergeant dropped him off at his Killeen home, police said. Fernandez’s family contacted police on Wednesday.

Fernandez is the second Fort Hood soldier to go missing this year. U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen was reported missing in April; authorities found her remains at the end of July.

Fernandez is about 5 feet, 4 inches and around 133 pounds, police said. He was wearing black Army PT shorts and a T-shirt with red athletic shoes when he was last seen.

“We are actively searching to locate him and continue to stay in contact with his family, friends and law enforcement. Our primary concern is to ensure his safety and well-being,” Fort Hood officials said.

Sgt. Elder Fernandez, 23, has been reported missing since Aug. 17, 2020. He was last seen by his staff sergeant who had dropped him off at his Killeen, Texas, home.

Fort Hood is about 70 miles north of Austin. Since Guillen’s death, other soldiers from the post have been reported to have died. On Aug. 13, Sgt. Bradley Moore, 36, died while conducting land navigation training at Fort Hood. Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was found unresponsive near Stillhouse Lake, east of Killeen, in July.

Those with information on Fernandez are asked to call the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170 or the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division at 254-287-2722. Killeen police can be contacted by calling 254-200-7905.

Officials have searched through the division’s area, including motor pools, parking lots and headquarter buildings, and the unit is in contact with Fernandez’s family.

“Finding him and ensuring his safety is a top priority for the division,” Fort Hood officials said.

Kelsey Bradshaw, Austin American-Statesman

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Fort Hood missing soldier: Elder Fernandez last seen Monday