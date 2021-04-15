An Army sergeant who was filmed shoving a Black man has been charged with 3rd-degree assault

Ashley Collman
·4 min read
jonathan pentland wide
Jonathan Pentland (circled) is seen shoving a Black man in his neighborhood. Facebook

  • Jonathan Pentland was charged with third-degree assault on Wednesday.

  • Pentland, a sergeant first class, was filmed shoving a Black man in his neighborhood on Monday.

  • The commanding general of Pentland's base strongly condemned the behavior in the video.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A US Army noncommissioned officer who was filmed shoving a Black man in his South Carolina neighborhood earlier this week has been charged with third-degree assault, the Associated Press reported.

Jonathan Pentland, a 42-year-old sergeant first class, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Richland County jail. It appears he has since posted bail.

Pentland did not immediately respond to Insider's email for comment.

On Monday, a woman posted footage on Facebook showing a heated confrontation involving Pentland and a Black man in his neighborhood outside Columbia, South Carolina.

Pentland is seen yelling at the man, getting in his face, and telling him to get out of his neighborhood.

"You either walk away or I'm going to carry your a-- out of here," Pentland said in the video.

It's not clear from the video what prompted the confrontation, but near the end of the three-minute clip, Pentland's wife accused the man of having "picked a fight with" one of their female neighbors.

In the video, Pentland repeatedly asked what the man was doing in his neighborhood. The man said he was just walking, and that he lives in the area.

"I didn't do anything to you," the man said.

"I'm about to do something to you," Pentland responded.

When the man tried to address Pentland's wife, Pentland shoved him, causing the man to almost fall, the video showed.

"You're in the wrong neighborhood, motherf-----," Pentland is heard saying. "Get out."

Shirell Johnson, the woman who posted the video to Facebook, wrote that she stayed with the man until an officer arrived at the scene. She said the officer charged Pentland at the scene with malicious injury to property for slapping the man's cellphone to the ground, which happened after the video stopped rolling.

Johnson said she was out walking with her best friend when they came across the two men arguing, and that she stayed to make sure the man was not hurt.

"We circled back to get him out of that situation because we refused to see [him] go to jail or lying there dead simply because he was Black," she wrote. "The only thing he did was be Black while walking!!!"

jonathan pentland
An April 14 booking photo of Jonathan Pentland. Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center via AP

In announcing Pentland's arrest on Wednesday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott confirmed that there were two other incidents involving the Black man leading up to the confrontation, but he said it "doesn't justify" Pentland's behavior.

"There was some other things that occurred that really doesn't justify the actions of [Pentland]," Lott said. "None of them justified the assault that occurred."

"It was terrible, it was unnecessary, it was a bad video. The young man was a victim, the individual that was arrested was the aggressor, and he's been dealt with accordingly," he continued.

Lott added that the Black man had "an underlying medical condition that may explain the behavior exhibited in the alleged incidents."

Social-media accounts associated with Pentland show he works as a drill sergeant at the Fort Jackson garrison, the AP reported.

The commanding general of the installation condemned the video on Wednesday, and said that the Department of Justice is looking into the matter.

"The leaders at Fort Jackson in no way condone the behavior depicted in the video posted recently," the Fort Jackson commander, Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr., said in a statement.

"I remain deeply concerned for the members of our Army family, the young man and his family, and the tensions that activities like this amplify over time; please be patient as facts are determined."

Protesters gathered outside the Pentland family home on Wednesday night. Pentland's family was evacuated from the home when protesters started to vandalize the house, the sheriff's department said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Protesters Gather Outside Home in Columbia, South Carolina, After Viral Video Shows Soldier Threaten Black Man

    Protesters gathered in a neighborhood in Columbia, South Carolina, on April 14 to demonstrate against a soldier who earlier pushed and threatened a black man in the area.Fort Jackson soldier Jonathan Pentland was charged over the incident, according to the Fort Jackson Commanding General.“The leaders at Fort Jackson in no way condone the behavior depicted in the video posted recently,” the Fort Jackson Commanding General wrote in a Facebook post.“You’re in the wrong neighborhood m********”, the soldier says in the video that went viral on Twitter. Credit: Alexis Sincere via Storyful

  • Soldier charged with assault after video shows him shoving Black man

    In the video, the soldier tells an unidentified Black man that he needs to "get out" and that he is "harassing" their neighborhood.

  • Army soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

    A white Army noncommissioned officer captured in a viral video accosting and shoving a Black man in a South Carolina neighborhood has been charged with third-degree assault.

  • Demonstrators assemble outside home of soldier charged with assaulting a Black man

    A soldier, who shoved and accosted a Black man in a viral video, was charged with assault in South Carolina.

  • Army sergeant pushes Black man, demands he leave neighborhood in viral video

    A viral video of an army sergeant pushing a Black resident in South Carolina and demanding that he leaves the neighborhood has now resulted in criminal charges. Initially uploaded on Facebook on Monday, the three-minute clip has circulated various media channels before the aggressor was identified as Jonathan Pentland, a 42-year-old U.S. Army sergeant in Columbia, S.C. Pentland has since been charged with third-degree assault, Washington Post reports.

  • Home of soldier charged in assault is vandalized, and his family is moved, cops say

    After the vandalism, the sheriff’s department closed part of the neighborhood where a white soldier previously confronted a younger Black man.

  • White SC soldier who yelled, pushed Black man charged in assault, Richland sheriff says

    Army officials announced the charge Wednesday afternoon.

  • Demonstrators Assemble Outside Home of Soldier Charged With Threatening Black Man

    The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said on April 14 that protests outside the home of Fort Jackson soldier Jonathan Pentland “turned violent” and that the family was relocated.Demonstrators gathered in the Summit neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina, where Pentland lives, on April 14 demanding his arrest after footage emerged of him pushing and threatening a black man. The family was relocated by law enforcement after “unknown protestors began vandalizing” the home, the sheriff’s department said.According to local media, Pentland was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. Credit: Jazz Johnson via Storyful

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • 'I Didn't Want To Kill Nobody,' Serial Killer Says After Murdering 6 Men And Shoving Items In Their Mouths

    In 1994, a serial killer was terrorizing gay communities along the East Coast of the United States. While police were able to identify their suspect relatively early on, it would take months to capture the vicious killer. On the morning of May 5, 1994, a worker was checking the grounds of a golf club in Savannah, Georgia. She was looking around a maintenance shed when she came across a gruesome scene. “She notices a kind of a lump on the ground and realizes she is looking at a body," Pat Lalama, a crime journalist, told Oxygen series "Mark of a Serial Killer." Police arrived and determined there had been a violent struggle at the scene. The victim, an older man, showed visible signs of trauma to the body and his is pants pockets had been turned inside out, indicating a robbery. But one detail stood out. "I saw in his mouth leaves and dirt were protruding. The thought that went through my head is, they didn’t get there by accident. There had to be a reason they were put there," Captain John Best with the Savannah Police Department told show producers. The victim was identified as Milton Bradley, a 72-year-old World War II veteran. An autopsy showed Bradley had been strangled to death and brutally beaten — assaulted so badly that bones in his neck broke. "There was a lot of rage that went into this murder," Best said. "There was an excessive amount of force used to kill the victim … it was overkill." Full Episodes Fascinated By Serial Killers? Watch 'Mark Of A Killer' Now Investigators learned Bradley had last been seen leaving a bar with a man who had seemingly been flirting with him. That same man, a witness told them, returned back to the bar about 30 minutes to an hour later — without Bradley. Days later, and just two hours from Savannah in Hilliard, Florida, the same killer appeared to have struck again. A Hilliard couple realized their son hadn't shown up for work at a convenience store that they owned, so they went to check on him at his trailer. When they spotted blood on his door, they broke inside. "There, lying on the floor, is their son, seemingly bludgeoned to death and his mouth is stuffed with a towel," Lalama told producers. Investigators on the scene surmised there had been a violent struggle. The victim, a 37-year-old named Albert Morris, had been shot, beaten, and strangled. His pants pockets had been turned inside out. And, again, there was an item shoved down his throat. But a valuable clue was recovered from the scene — a palm print on a TV entertainment center. After talking to Morris' associates, they learned he frequented gay bars in Jacksonville and had recently brought home a man named Joey Pearson. He had agreed to let Pearson live with him temporarily in exchange for doing odd jobs around the house, but Pearson wasn't holding up his end of the bargain. The two got in a violent fight out one night at a bar about Pearson's refusal to help out at the home. Police searched for the man, and it soon became clear "Joey Pearson" was an alias. However, they did have a description of the suspect and after noticing the similarities between the two murders, so they began working with the Savannah Police Department. They circulated a sketch and soon found a witness who said he knew the man and had spent time with him recently — which included a visit to a convenience store. Investigators were able to recover video of that day and caught their suspect on tape. That video footage was shown to Morris' friend, Jackie Strickland. "There is Joey! That's him, that's what he looked like. He killed Al!" he remembered saying, Strickland told producers. Both departments then joined up with the FBI as it became clear they were dealing with a serial killer — and one who was a drifter with multiple aliases. They determined he was targeting gay men at bars, taking money and using them before the murders. Authorities then sent out a bulletin to other departments to see if there had been other similar murders. On March 15, 1994, a 59-year-old insurance salesman named John Roberts, who was openly gay, had been found murdered in Daytona Beach. A friend had called for a wellness check after they hadn't heard from him. His home was discovered ransacked. Roberts was dead, with a bloody rag in his mouth. He had been strangled and beaten. Roberts, too, had recently met a man and brought him back to stay at his home. That man had quickly vanished. Still, they had found crucial evidence at the residence — a probation paper belonging to a man named Gary Ray Bowles, who had a series of assaults and burglaries to his name. His booking photos looked just like the suspect in the Bradley and Morris murders, and investigators were able to compare his fingerprints in the database to the ones found at Bradley and Morris' crime scenes. It was a match. They had their guy — but where would they find him? Police brought Bowles' name and information forward in the media. He was placed on the FBI's Most Wanted List, and a national magazine put him on their cover. The nation was now on the hunt for this serial killer. Investigators were soon contacted by other departments with similar cases. On April 14, David Alan Jarman, 39, had been found dead in Montgomery, Maryland. He had been beaten, strangled, and found with a sex toy in his mouth. His car and credit cards had been stolen. On May 13, Alverson Carter, 47, had been found dead in Atlanta. He had been stabbed to death with a towel shoved down his throat. "Gary Bowles was identified as the I-95 Killer," Bernie de la Rionda, Florida assistant state attorney, told producers. "Most of the murders occurred by the interstate." However, Bowles seemed to have disappeared. The killings stopped for months, and media attention waned — until he eventually struck again. On November 20, a 47-year-old man named Jay Hinton failed to show up for work at a flower shop in Jacksonville, Florida. His sister went to check on him and found him murdered. A massive cinder block had been dropped on him, he had been strangled, and toilet paper and a rag were shoved in his throat. But at this point, police there didn't make the connection to Bowles, as the 1-95 Killer had been out of the spotlight for some time. Gary Ray Bowles Photo: AP Investigators did, however, locate a paystub belonging to a day laborer named Timothy Whitfield. They made calls indicating to keep an eye out for Whitfield, and he eventually showed up at the employment office. He was arrested and taken in for questioning. He denied the murder at first, but couldn't maintain his innocence for long. "He said, Do you know who I really am? I’m a wanted man!'" de la Rionda said. Bowles eventually confessed to all six murders. When asked later why he confessed, he said, "So the killing would stop," as heard in audio obtained by "Mark of a Serial Killer." "I didn’t want to kill nobody. But I did. I don’t know why," he admitted. Bowles was found guilty of murder and sentenced to death. He was executed by the state via lethal injection on August 22, 2019. “Having to deal with your son being a monster is terrible,” Bowles wrote to his mother in a two-page statement given to media after his execution, Jacksonville.com reported at the time. “I’m so very sorry.” For more on this case and others like it, watch "Mark of a Serial Killer" on Oxygen or stream episodes here.

  • Family of Jonathan Pentland moved after protesters attack home following video of soldier accosting Black man

    Richland County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that ‘the family was removed’ after home was ‘vandalised’

  • Sheriff investigates ‘disturbing’ video of Black man threatened in Columbia

    A video shows a confrontation between an older white man and younger Black man in a Columbia neighborhood.

  • Good Samaritans Protect Asian Man Body Slammed in Broad Daylight in NYC

    Several Good Samaritans saved an Asian man from further harm during a recent assault on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The unidentified victim was injured on Monday afternoon at the corner of Lexington Avenue and 72nd Street, according to ABC 7 News. In a surveillance video, the suspect can be seen following the Asian man around for a few seconds before body slamming him into a glass store window.

  • One of Africa's last 'super tusker' elephants dies in Kenyan national park

    Tributes have poured in for Il Talal, one of Africa’s last great "super tusker" elephants, which has died in a national park in Kenya. The much-loved bull elephant escaped the lifelong threat of poachers to survive to the age of 55, dying from a twisted colon thought to be caused by a surfeit of succulent plants brought out by recent heavy rains in Tsavo National Park, in the south of the country. "Super tuskers", so named because of their large, heavy tusks which are long enough to reach the ground, are increasingly rare on the continent, partly because they have been so heavily targeted by poachers for their ivory. Il Talal's tusks each weighed more than 100lbs (45kgs), and were almost 100 inches (2.5m) long. There are thought to be fewer than 20 of them left, around half of which live in Tsavo.

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • ‘It lasted half a Scaramucci’: Fox News’ much-mocked new ‘comedy show’ Gutfeld! replaced by news

    ‘Gutfeld! will be back tomorrow,’ news anchor Shannon Bream abruptly announced on Tuesday, just as the comedy show was supposed to begin

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Biden news - live: Pelosi blocks bill to expand Supreme Court as Russia reacts to ‘hostile’ sanctions

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • Biden expels Russian diplomats and announces new sanctions in retaliation for hacking

    Sanctions follow allegations of election interference and a hacking campaign

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.