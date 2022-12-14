Army sergeant from Plum dies in shooting at Fort Stewart

An Army sergeant from Plum was killed in a shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia on Monday.

According to a news release, Sgt. Nathan Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist.

Hillman, 30, joined the Army in 2015. He had one deployment in Afghanistan.

Hillman was awarded two Army Commendation medals and two Army Achievement medals for his service.

“On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way,” said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the “Spartan Brigade,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “With deepest sorrow our hearts are with the Families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted Families and Soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.”

A suspect was arrested by Fort Stewart law enforcement. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

