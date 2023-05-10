Army sergeant promised pardon by Texas Gov. Abbott gets 25 years in protester’s murder

A Texas man who killed a protester almost three years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison, although the state’s Republican governor has promised to approve a pardon if given the opportunity.

Daniel Perry, 35, an Army sergeant, was convicted last month by a Travis County jury of murder in the fatal shooting of Garrett Foster in downtown Austin in July 2020.

On April 8, the day after the jury returned its verdict, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that he wanted to pardon Perry, and said he asked the Board of Pardons and Paroles to consider the matter.

Travis County District Attorney José Garza at the time called Abbott’s intervention in the case “deeply troubling.”

“In our legal system, a jury gets to decide whether a defendant is guilty or innocent — not the Governor,” Garza said in an April 9 statement.

Abbott said in vowing to pardon Perry that Texas has a strong "stand your ground" self-defense law and he suggested that Garza was a progressive district attorney.

Perry fatally shot Foster, 28, who had been legally carrying a rifle, at a demonstration against police brutality and racial injustice in downtown Austin on the evening of July 25, 2020.

Perry was in a vehicle and Foster approached the intersection carrying the semi-automatic rifle, police have said.

Perry shot Foster from the vehicle with a handgun, and told police that Foster, an Air Force veteran, had pointed the weapon at him and that the shooting was in self-defense, according to police.

The protest demonstration in Austin was against police brutality and racial injustice, and it was one of many that took place in cities across the country that summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Perry was found guilty of murder but was found not guilty of the second charge he faced, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Under Texas law, the Board of Pardons and Paroles has to first recommend a pardon before the governor can act on it. Abbott said he was permitted to ask the board to review it, and he said he asked the board to do so and to expedite the matter.

Perry faced up to life in prison on the murder conviction.

His attorney, Clint Brode, said at the time of the guilty verdict that they planned to appeal.

A judge on May 3 rejected a request by Perry's attorney for a new trial in the case.

The protest in Austin where Foster was killed occurred as demonstrations were held across the country that summer following the killing of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minnesota police officer who knelt on Floyd's neck.

Perry is white, and so was Foster.

The sentencing hearing began Tuesday. Prosecutors highlighted text messages and social media posts that showed a hostility toward Black Lives Matter movement, NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin reported. Some of Perry's comrades from the Army vouched for his character, the station reported.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com