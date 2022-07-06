Army Sgt. Ryan Carroll Memorial Highway dedication is Sunday, July 10

Ashland Times Gazette

NEW LONDON - In a special meeting June 30, the board of education approved hiring the following staff:

Stephanie Glasure, curriculum director. She has over 20 years in education, all in Carrollton Exempted Village.

Jennifer Yost, elementary principal. She has been principal of Furry Elementary in Perkins Local Schools since 2014.

Kara Griswold, student services director. She has taught in the Keystone elementary, middle school and high school since 2009.

Jules Frazier, elementary social worker. This position will replace the elementary school counselor. She served last year as a school-based social worker at Clear Fork Local Schools.

The public is invited to the Army Sgt. Ryan Carroll Memorial Highway Dedication at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 10 in the parking lot of M.A.A.D. IMPRESSIONS, 4757 state Route 162, New London. Friends of Sgt. Patrick Ryan Carroll are organizing this event and can be contacted at 419-554-9341.

Mark your calendars for two upcoming July events — Rockin’ the Rez 3 p.m., Saturday, July 16 at New London Reservoir Park and New London Community Club Golf Outing 9 a.m., Saturday, July 23 at Millstone Hills. Sign up at Gilbert Hardware or text 419-577-6027.

