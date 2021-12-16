How Army snipers create camouflage ghillie suits for combat

Students at the US Army Sniper Course at Fort Benning learn essential skills in marksmanship and fieldcraft, including how to make a ghillie suit. Ghillie suits are a type of camouflage clothing that snipers wear to blend in with their environment. During week two of the Sniper Course, students participate in an event known as a ghillie wash, which is designed to test the suits’ durability as well as to weather and add natural color to the suits. Students’ ghillie suits are put to the test during stalk events, where they cover themselves in natural vegetation and must stealthily move through wooded terrain without being spotted by instructors. Insider spent two days at the US Army Sniper Course to see how students craft their ghillie suits and how they’re utilized during training.