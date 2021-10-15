Army soldier charged after participating in Jan. 6 riot before enlisting

An Army soldier has been arrested after his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, though he was able to enlist following the incident.

James Phillip Mault, 29, was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with federal offenses that include assault, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon or inflicting bodily injury, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and civil disorder among other charges, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

The DOJ said there is video showing Mault spraying a chemical agent at law enforcement officers and confronting officers.

Col. Joe Buccino, a spokesman for Fort Bragg, confirmed to Military.com that Mault, who joined the Army in May, was arrested.

He said officers “really don’t know how” he made it past the enlistment screening despite his alleged participation in the riot at the Capitol as lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

"I'd just say that we are fully coordinating with federal authorities on this matter," he added in an email.

The FBI was tipped off to Mault’s alleged involvement in the riot by an anonymous complainant, according to the criminal complaint. Mault’s mother told the law enforcement officials that her husband drove “a bus of approximately five individuals to include her son, James Mault, to attend the protest.”

During a subsequent interview with the FBI, Mault acknowledged attending the riot, though he claimed “to have no choice but to move forward because of the press of people behind him.”

He denied “assaulting anyone or damaging property,” but he admitted to witnessing “law enforcement officers being assaulted and property destruction.”

There have been more than 600 people who have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, including at least 185 of whom were charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. However, the person or people who planted bombs outside near the Republican and Democratic national committee headquarters remain at large.

Service members' participation in the riot has raised concerns about extremism in the armed services.

