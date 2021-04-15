Army soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

Storyful
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said on April 14 that protests outside the home of Fort Jackson soldier Jonathan Pentland “turned violent” and that the family was relocated.Demonstrators gathered in the Summit neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina, where Pentland lives, on April 14 demanding his arrest after footage emerged of him pushing and threatening a black man. The family was relocated by law enforcement after “unknown protestors began vandalizing” the home, the sheriff’s department said.According to local media, Pentland was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. Credit: Jazz Johnson via Storyful