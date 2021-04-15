Army soldier charged after video of confrontation with Black man

Storyful

Protesters gathered in a neighborhood in Columbia, South Carolina, on April 14 to demonstrate against a soldier who earlier pushed and threatened a black man in the area.Fort Jackson soldier Jonathan Pentland was charged over the incident, according to the Fort Jackson Commanding General.“The leaders at Fort Jackson in no way condone the behavior depicted in the video posted recently,” the Fort Jackson Commanding General wrote in a Facebook post.“You’re in the wrong neighborhood m********”, the soldier says in the video that went viral on Twitter. Credit: Alexis Sincere via Storyful