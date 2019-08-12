The Army Will Soon Have a New Way to Win the Wars of the Future

Kris Osborn

(Washington, D.C.) When dismounted U.S. Army infantry are attacking fortified enemy positions, taking hostile fire and moving quickly to find the best points for continued assault -- “battery life” can determine mission success or failure and even -- life or death.

Units of forward positioned Army soldiers may not have quick access to battery recharging and may therefore depend entirely upon the functionality of their batteries - needed to power night vision, radios, small soldier-worn sensors, portable laptops for drone control and other combat-essential items. Without the requisite battery power to advance, soldiers might be forced to retreat or, of even greater consequence, become far more vulnerable to enemy fire.

It goes without saying that attacking soldiers, especially those on the move on foot, need lightweight, electrically powered equipment for communications, data sharing, enemy tracking, targeting and some weaponry. Therefore, for many years Army weapons developers have been closely focused upon “lightening the load” for soldiers to increase combat quickness, endurance and functionality; this broad-sweeping effort includes not only lighter boots, body armor, belts, backpacks, uniforms and even some weaponry.

It is within this broader context that the Army Research Laboratory (ARL) is now funding Cornell University to engineer small, portable, lightweight, durable and longer-lasting Fuel Cells engineered to produce electricity -- Dr Purush Iyer, Army research office regarding AI & Fuel Cells Research, ARL, told Warrior.

Iyer explained how scientists are now working intensely to manufacture new smaller, safer and more efficient electricity-generating Fuel Cells for soldiers in combat. Larger form-factor Fuel Cells already exist. For example, Fuel Cells are now being integrated into “Auxiliary Power Units” for Abrams tanks. In a manner quite similar to the smaller Fuel Cells now under development, these larger Fuel Cells are being integrated to enhance and extend the performance of the Abram’s sensors, weapons, on-board electronics and computer systems. Like many armored combat vehicles, Abrams tanks are very power-dependent and fast-emerging modernization is increasingly requiring the vehicle to generate more electrical power.

This new effort, however, is quite different that ongoing work to develop Fuel Cells suited for larger combat vehicles; it is instead focused upon an advanced effort to engineer entirely new Fuel Cells. Most existing Fuel Cells, Iyer explained, are now created by “oxidizing” Hydrogen to generate electricity. The new method, which Iyer says may still be more than five years away from being operational, replaces Hydrogen with Methanol.

“We are looking at alternatives to oxidizing Hydrogen Fuel Cells and searching for materials that act as a catalyst in Methanol oxidation. When Hydrogen is oxidized, you get water and it is much harder to control than Methanol. When Methanol is oxidized it produces power,” Iyer told Warrior.

In short, scientists are using advanced techniques to find new materials best suited to produce “alloys,” Iyer explained.

Alloys, which are substances made by combining and mixing metals and non-metallic objects, are essential to Fuel Cell construction.

“Alloys are formed by two-to-three different materials. We have a combination of alloys we put together, and we want to know what happens when we mix “x” with “y” and “z,” Iyer explained.

“We look to determine desired material properties by analyzing what produces changes in materials,” Iyer said.

Key material properties can be discovered by finding critical points Iyer referred to as “hidden variables.”

“There are these critical points where things change immensely. By mapping out where those boundaries are, we look at phased transitions to identify peaks and valleys which show you how the properties of how the materials change,” Iyer said.

Fuel Cells and AI

“The surprising aspect of this is that AI and machine learning can play a role,” Iyer said.

The search to discern ideal new materials, by analyzing how properties change, requires massive amounts of data collection - a circumstance which is now enabled by fast-evolving applications of Artificial Intelligence, Iyer explained. Gathering and analyzing enormous volumes of microscopic data is a lengthy, laborious and complex process.