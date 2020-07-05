Army Specialist Killed in Afghanistan Vehicle Rollover Accident

A 21-year-old soldier from Texas was killed Friday in southwestern Afghanistan, Pentagon officials announced Saturday night.

Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, of San Antonio, died in a vehicle rollover in Farah, Afghanistan, near the Iranian border, officials said. The apparent accident is under investigation.

Ibarria was attached to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, out of Fort Drum, New York.

Additional details about his service were not immediately provided.

"The entire Warrior Team mourns the loss of Vincent. Our thoughts and prayers are with Vincent's Family, Friends, and fellow Soldiers," 1st Brigade Combat Team officials said in a release.

In 2020 to date, four soldiers have been killed in action in Afghanistan, and another four troops -- two soldiers and two airmen -- have died in non-hostile circumstances.

