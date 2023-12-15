'An army of support': First Trees of Joy event celebrates 7 P.E.I. families

Seven-year-old Maverick Bishop and his dad Woodrow Bishop say the decorations on his tree were extra special because they included the 'bravery beads' he's collected for each medical procedure he's had. (Brittany Spencer/CBC - image credit)

The cruise ship terminal at the Port of Charlottetown has received a holiday makeover for the first Make-A-Wish Trees of Joy event held in P.E.I., held in honour of seven Island children living with critical illnesses.

Among the decorations that now adorn the terminal are seven Christmas trees, one decorated specifically for each of the children and their families by a business or community organization in P.E.I. Dozens of people lined the walls of the terminal Thursday for the event, cheering on the families as they located their trees.

As seven-year-old Maverick Bishop approached his tree, he noticed a very special decoration draped across its branches.

"My beads from home," he said.

Maverick's dad, Woodrow Bishop, said the long string of beads decorating the tree has been created over many years. Maverick was born with congenital heart disease and every time he has a medical procedure or a surgery he adds what he calls a bravery bead to the chain, Bishop said.

Bishop says Maverick gets a bravery bead every time he has a procedure in the hospital and after six open-heart surgeries, he's collected a lot of beads. He says seeing them on his tree was an emotional experience.

"He's now had six open-heart surgeries and he'll have his seventh in the new year, I'm sure," Bishop said.

"He has a lot of bravery beads that they were able to incorporate into the tree so … you get kind of emotional when you see that on there."

Maverick also quickly noticed a number of presents stacked under the tree. After sharing a meal all seven children and their families also had time to open gifts under their special trees.

The seven families have either had wishes granted, or are waiting for a wish to be granted by Make-A-Wish Canada.

Bishop said meeting other people facing similar challenges is an important framework of support.

"When you're going through a journey like we all are you need an army of support," Bishop said.

"It's nice to have us all together in one room and get to know each other a little bit better but also to not think about the hospital and not think about what tomorrow or what the next day is, we're just enjoying tonight."

For Davis Nicholson, 18, the ideal Christmas tree had to be covered in fresh white snow and include a nod to his favourite sports team, the Toronto Raptors.

For Davis Nicholson, seeing his tree for the first time was an emotional experience. He says support like this from the community is what helps him through the roughest times.

"It was such a surreal experience just seeing all the trees set up," Nicholson said.

Nicholson was diagnosed with Wilson's disease when he was in grade 10 and said the experience came with many dark times. But he said the care he's received from people in his community has helped him through the roughest periods and he hopes events like this help other kids as well.

"There's so many people on the Island who are willing to help, lend a hand, support people who are in need and families in need. So it's really heartfelt to see so many people here to uplift the spirit of so many kids," he said.

Organizers hope event will grow next year

The Make-A-Wish Trees of Joy event has been hosted in other provinces for a number of years, but never in P.E.I.

Meaghan Stovel McKnight, CEO of Make-A-Wish Canada, said the event is an opportunity to celebrate families on the Island and also raise money to grant wishes of more children on P.E.I. in the future.

After sharing a meal, the children and their parents got to open the presents stacked under their trees.

"There are seven families here tonight and we see a time where we would have 15 or 20 trees, we'd very much like to make it an annual event," Stovel McKnight said.

She said she hopes each child walks away knowing there are a lot of people on P.E.I. who support them.

After the event, all the children and their families took their trees home to keep.