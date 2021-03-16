Army tried to resist DC request for National Guard ahead of Capitol riot, report says

Gustaf Kilander
·4 min read
A member of the National Guard patrols outside of the U.S. Capitol on March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)
A member of the National Guard patrols outside of the U.S. Capitol on March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

The Army reportedly tried to resist Washington DC's request for National Guard troops to enhance security ahead of the riot on 6 January, showcasing the reluctance of Pentagon top brass to allow the military to be involved in protecting the Capitol, a memo reveals.

In an internal draft memo acquired by The Washington Post, the Army argued the military shouldn't help police with managing traffic and crowds – as was requested by DC officials – unless more than 100,000 people were expected to descend on the city.

The draft memo further claimed that law enforcement was “far better suited” for the task at hand, and that the request should be rejected because no federal agency had been put in charge of preparations and operations on the day – meaning that the agency resources had yet to be used to their full extent.

The Army later gave in to the demands after coming under pressure from the acting Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, after it became clear that DC officials were not going to go to the Department of Justice for help as the Army had hoped, The Washington Post reports.

Army spokesperson Colonel Cathy Wilkinson toldThe Post that they provided 340 National Guardsmen to help with closing streets and managing the crowd, as was requested.

She said: “Clearly, the mayor’s request was approved and supported. The draft memo was not signed or approved. It is customary for the Army staff to provide options for Army senior leaders to inform their decision-making process.”

Read more:

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy accepted the request on the condition that an agency was put in charge to lead, and that all other federal agencies “exhausted their assets to support these events”. This was a recommendation he gave in his last memo to Mr Miller, who approved the request.

The National Guard is trained to help law enforcement manage large protests and has done so for decades in the nation’s capital.

The commander of the DC National Guard Major General William Walker said during testimony before congress that “Army senior leaders did not think that it looked good ... They further stated that it could incite the crowd," The Hill reported.

Mr Miller told Vanity Fair in January that the criticism that the Pentagon was slow to respond was "complete horses***".

He added: “I know when something doesn’t smell right, and I know when we’re covering our asses. Been there. I know for an absolute fact that historians are going to look … at the actions that we did on that day and go, ‘Those people had their game together.’”

Pentagon officials have said that Capitol Police and federal agencies didn't ask for help before the event, meaning that the Department of Defense was unprepared to respond quickly when the riot got underway. But the draft memo obtained by The Post also suggests that top Army leaders may have wanted to stay away from the very beginning.

The National Guards in the states answer to their respective governors, while the DC guard is under the leadership of the President who delegates their management to the Defense and Army secretaries. The DC Mayor can only make requests for their deployment.

A former Pentagon official told The Washington Post: “We were asked to support the Capitol from a cold start after it already had been overrun and are being criticised for how we fast we responded. We are not like law enforcement units whose job it is to police the streets.”

A former senior Pentagon official told the paper that the Army was “scarred by the experiences of June”, when law enforcement was heavily criticised for how they dealt with racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd. The official added that senior officials were very aware that using the military “could be misconstrued by so many people as a power grab and play into the narrative that the military was on the cusp of overthrowing duly elected officials to redo an election".

When asked to explain the stance of the Army, the former official told The Post: “It is customary practice that law enforcement assets have to be utilised and near exhaustion before DoD will support operations. It is not an official policy but is designed to reinforce that military should be used as a last resort.”

But the DC guard and the National Guards in the states have regularly been called in to help with protests and to free up police officers for other tasks during large events.

“We didn’t want to find ourselves in a situation where [the DC police] needed help and we denied it,” the former official added.

Army leaders approved the narrow request for the DC Guard despite that all federal agency resources hadn't been used because they didn't want to put the DC government in a tough spot, the former Pentagon official told The Washington Post.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump campaign staff lash out at reporters over criticism of Jared Kushner’s $24,000 hotel bill

    The president’s son-in-law visited Israel to attended a ceremony at the US Embassy in Jerusalem

  • Marine unit apologises after calling Tucker Carlson a ‘boomer’

    ‘Come back when you’ve served and been pregnant’ Twitter account posted in defence of female service members

  • Bannon Erupts as Italy Blocks Nationalist ‘Gladiator School’

    Terje Pederson via ReutersROME—Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has lashed out at the Italian government after the Council of State pulled the plug on plans to set up a sort of boot camp for populists in an 800-year-old monastery in the foothills of Rome.“The government have proven themselves corrupt, incompetent, and broke,” Bannon said in a statement to The Daily Beast. “Everybody—allies and foes alike—admit the annulment of our lease was politically motivated.”Steve Bannon and the Pope’s Sex-Abuse Circus Are Coming to RomeIn a ruling in the highly-deliberated case delivered late Monday, Italy decided to revoke the lease they granted to the Dignitatis Humanae Institute (DHI) which was founded by British conservative Ben Harnwell, who has been a close ally of Bannon. The ruling leaves the DHI without a property to build what was to be called the Academy for the Judeo-Christian West. “After winning seven of seven previous legal decisions, this ruling is a joke which brings further shame on Italy’s already-stained judiciary in eyes of the whole world,” said Bannon who Trump pardoned of fraud charges on his last day in office. “We refuse to be stopped by the corrupt bureaucracy that infests Italian government and hurts the Italian people.”American cardinal Raymond Burke—a strong critic of Pope Francis—was for a time the honorary president of DHI. Burke softened on Bannon after he announced plans to make a film about rampant homosexuality in the Vatican. Bannon, a divorced Catholic, had intended to draw far-right leaders and budding enthusiasts to the monastery in the hilltop town of Trisulti where Harnwell has been staying with a couple of elderly monks while initial work is done. “They have failed repeatedly to treat Trisulti with the care it deserves; depriving the monastery with the resources for maintenance it so desperately needs,” Bannon said in his statement. The Italian Council of State listed contractual failings and a lack of financial plan as part of its reasoning to withdraw the lease. Bannon and Harnwell vow to appeal the decision. “This is the sort of thing you expect from third world countries, not a founding nation of Western Civilization,” Bannon said. “We intend to appeal and win. Trisulti is an Italian treasure and we will fight for it.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Natural but deadly: huge gaps in US rules for wood-stove smoke exposed

    The government spent millions subsidizing new wood heaters supposed to burn more cleanly. But an investigation has discovered critical flaws On cold days in Fairbanks, wood smoke and ice fog becomes trapped close to the ground. Photograph: Design Pics Inc/Alamy Sign up for the Guardian’s Green Light newsletter Glenn Helkenn lives in a spruce forest, in a tiny log cabin he built himself on the outskirts of Fairbanks, Alaska’s third largest city. Give him an hour and a handsaw and Helkenn says he can harvest enough firewood to heat his 96 sq ft home for a couple of days, even when the temperature drops to -40F. For him, it’s about more than free fuel. “It is what I enjoy doing,” Helkenn said. “You know, it’s the fresh air. It’s the time out in the woods. It’s the snowshoeing. It’s the exercise.” Embed The trouble is about 12,000 much larger Fairbanks-area homes heat with wood too. The city is partially ringed by hills, so smoke can get trapped in low-lying neighborhoods for days or weeks. Fairbanks has some of the dirtiest air in the country, in large part due to smoke from wood stoves. Wood smoke is a serious health threat. It emits high levels of fine-particle pollution that can be inhaled deep into the lungs, exacerbating respiratory problems like asthma and increasing the risk of premature death from heart attacks and strokes. In 2015, the US government required that newer models of wood stoves perform better and began spending millions of dollars to subsidize the transition away from older models. Now, an investigation by state environment officials is revealing a critical flaw in that plan: the latest stoves might not be any less polluting than the previous ones. A review of 250 wood-burning stove certifications found unexplained data omissions and atypical lab practices. When the officials retested about a dozen of the heaters in their own labs, they were not able to reproduce the certification results. They found many stoves were polluting as much as the previous models. One was producing so much pollution that it wouldn’t have met the Environmental Protection Agency’s first-ever standards from 1988. “We pulled the test reports that are supposed to be publicly posted and we compared – did this certification report meet all the rules? And we couldn’t find any that actually met all the rules,” said Cindy Heil, an air official with Alaska’s department of environmental conservation. “That’s a problem.” Glenn Helkenn outside his small log cabin on the outskirts of Fairbanks. Photograph: Liz Ruskin Alaska, along with a group of north-east air regulators called Nescaum, expanded the review and concluded the certification procedures and EPA’s oversight of them are a “systemic failure”. As long as the stove review process continues virtually unsupervised, people inhaling wood smoke from the stoves will continue to get sick and die early, not just in Alaska but around the US, the state officials said. *** Fairbanks resident Patrice Lee has been campaigning for cleaner air for 14 years, since her son, who was born with heart defects, collapsed outside his high school on an especially smoky day. Lee says millions of dollars have been wasted trying to get people to burn wood more cleanly when it would have been better spent switching them to another fuel. “We have a whole generation of young people who may never achieve their full lung capacity, or even potentially their cognitive potential, because they’ve been breathing this smoke,” Lee said. Lee says the problem isn’t just stove technology. Wet wood sends more particulates up the smoke stack, so Fairbanks is steeped in public service messages about how to split and store firewood. A new kiln in town dries firewood for three days before it’s offered for sale. A local stove dealership offers classes every Saturday to ensure residents know how to operate their stoves for minimal pollution. And yet Lee can drive around her city on a cold day and see chimneys emitting thick plumes. “This house right here is a habitual offender. Just burns and burns and burns,” she said, pointing out a home in an older neighborhood. An air sensor there, on the porch of an 86-year-old woman, regularly registers the worst readings in Fairbanks, Lee said. Lee doubts the problem will be solved in her lifetime. The attempts to clean up Fairbanks’ air are a story of half measures, technology that didn’t pan out, administrative blunders and political resistance. It’s also been hard for many to accept that burning wood – an activity that seems so wholesome and close to the land – should be subject to intense regulation. Lee says her neighbors are nice people who believe that what they do on their property is their own business. “Their smoke all blows on to my property,” she said. “My most personal property is my body. And when I can’t avoid smoke, that’s invading the most personal property I have.” Patrice Lee stands in front of a kiln where wood is dried before it is sold, in an effort to limit air pollution. Photograph: Liz Ruskin *** Airborne particulates from burning wood in homes may be to blame for 10,000 to 40,000 premature deaths annually in the US, according to two studies. In 2017, the particle pollution from residential wood heating was four times higher than the particle pollution from coal-fired power plants. Only about 4% of residential heating in the US is from wood. But that wood heating is responsible for more particulate pollution than any other source – 22%. People in Fairbanks have limited options. Most residents who have wood stoves use them to supplement another heater – typically one that burns oil. But oil costs more. Propane doesn’t perform well in extreme cold. A new utility is trucking natural gas to Fairbanks and piping it to homes, but it’s not available everywhere and residents say the cost of getting it installed is steep. With those factors in mind, the state of Alaska has spent about $12.5m in EPA grants to replace older wood stoves with newer ones in Fairbanks. It has about $15m more available to spend on wood stove programs. At the end of 2020, Congress also approved a 26% tax credit for new wood stoves that meet a certain efficiency level. Ten states provide tax incentives or rebates for the newer stoves, ranging from a 100% tax deduction in Alabama, Georgia and Idaho to a $500 tax deduction in Arizona. Interactive In 2015, the Obama administration wrote new rules for wood stoves. They were the first revisions since 1988. The regulation was in full effect as of May 2020. It basically requires that newly manufactured wood stoves meet stricter pollution restrictions and are certified by independent laboratories. But the wood stove industry is suing the federal government over the rule. It also lobbied federal regulators to change testing methods while the rule was under development. The state officials behind the wood stove report argue that led to loopholes that made certification easier. Although the EPA has approved hundreds of new wood stove models, Alaska has double-checked those certifications and allows only a few dozen to be sold or installed in the Fairbanks area, which is not meeting federal standards for particle pollution. “Right now we’ve made compromises and have left some things on the list that we still have concerns on – because we need to have something on the list,” said Heil, the Alaska air official. “We’re hoping through time that will get better and we’ll have more and more confidence.” The EPA is reviewing complaints about the certification program and acknowledged it could revoke approvals for stoves and test labs if appropriate. “Having wood-burning devices that are not meeting the standards is problematic for homeowners, as well as for communities and states working to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for [particulate matter],” the agency said. *** The wood stove industry has defended its new models. John Crouch, public affairs director for the trade group the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association, said he doesn’t know of any significant data missing from stove test results. Crouch said he was not surprised a second lab can’t reproduce the same results. “This is fire. Fire is pretty random,” he said. “And these are in the laboratory. You can imagine when you get out into the real world. It varies a lot.” Crouch said many Fairbanks residents are still using stoves that predate the standard. Area residents have sent hundreds of older stoves to be crushed in change-out programs, but as many as 2,000 may still be in use, according to state regulators. A company called Blaze King produces some of the most popular wood stoves in Fairbanks – black boxy things with catalytic converters. Blaze King’s vice-president, Chris Neufeld, said he had had to run a regulatory obstacle course to sell stoves in the Fairbanks area. The Alaska DEC added a metric that Neufeld calls arbitrary: a particulate limit of six grams for the first hour, when stoves burn less efficiently. “That same stove that might be burning dirtier at the first hour – in hour three, four and five, it might be immaculate,” he said. “It might be burning super-clean. But we’re not giving it any credit for that.” Neufeld said a first-hour standard is like judging a car by how many miles per gallon it gets driving uphill. One Blaze King stove series did not make Alaska’s approved list for the Fairbanks area, even though it was certified by the EPA. Neufeld suspects a testing fluke. “If the wood fell just the way it was intended, it probably would have been like some of the other stoves that were below one gram per hour in the first hour filter-pull. We just got a bad run,” he said. Paul Miller, the executive director of the group of north-east US air associations, said the issue is a “backwater area for EPA”. He said the agency had not double-checked a stove certification in decades. “It’s like having your car out there and EPA never going back to check to see if one of these millions of cars on the road actually performed as certified by the automaker.” Go behind the scenes with the reporters on this story at Floodlight.

  • CDC removes false Trump-era Covid recommendations that purported to come from scientists

    New director says of sweeping agency-wide review: ‘It is imperative for the American people to trust CDC’

  • Prince Harry reportedly speaks with Prince William and Prince Charles — but it was 'not productive'

    Prince Harry has reportedly spoken with both his brother and father following his recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. But apparently, they didn't make a lot of progress. Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently sat down with Winfrey for a jaw-dropping interview, in which they spoke out about their decision to step back from the royal family, and on Tuesday, CBS News' Gayle King revealed new details about the aftermath. King, who said she called Harry and Meghan over the weekend to find out how they were doing, reports that Harry has spoken with his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, since the interview. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," King said, "but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation." Prince William responded to his brother's interview for the first time last week, saying "we are very much not a racist family" and that he planned to speak with Harry. One of the most stunning claims from the interview was that there were allegedly "concerns" in the royal family about how dark the skin color of Meghan's baby Archie would be when he was born. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't reveal who made these remarks, Harry told Winfrey that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip weren't involved. Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the queen after the interview aired, promising that Meghan's allegations "will be addressed by the family privately." King said Tuesday, though, that what's "still upsetting" to Harry and Meghan is that "the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still." King added that no one in the royal family has spoken with Meghan since the interview at this time. .@GayleKing checked in with Prince Harry & Meghan this weekend: “Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father, too. The word I was given was those conversations were not productive. But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation.” pic.twitter.com/fe0ATukkYw — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 16, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tMitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

  • Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson spent nearly 5 minutes slamming Cardi B's performance of 'WAP' at the Grammys, claiming it's destroying America

    It is the latest attack on the song by conservatives, who have been fixated on the song since its release in August.

  • Talks between UK's Prince Harry and brother William 'not productive', friend says

    Britain's Prince Harry has spoken to his elder brother William for the first time since he and his wife Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview but the talks were "not productive", a friend of the couple said on Tuesday. During the interview aired by U.S. television network CBS on March 7, Meghan said one unnamed member of the royal family had asked how dark their son Archie's skin might be when he was born, while Harry said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down and that he had felt trapped. At an engagement last Thursday, Prince William said he had not yet spoken to his brother but intended to do so, telling reporters: "We're very much not a racist family."

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Gilmore Girls' 20 years later

    The classic WB family drama is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Here's what stars like Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel have been up to since then.

  • The NAACP Lawsuit Against Trump Is Delayed After Some Guy Named ‘Ricky’ Took the Paperwork

    Saul Loeb/GettyIn February, “Ricky” signed for a federal lawsuit delivered to former President Trump and then vanished.Since then, people in both Trump’s camp and the team pressing the lawsuit on behalf of Mississippi Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson have been left scratching their heads, about who, exactly, the mysterious “Ricky” is and why he accepted mail for the former president.Over the past couple weeks, typically knowledgeable sources on both sides have responded to The Daily Beast’s inquiries with their own questions such as “Who the hell is Ricky?” and “Do YOU know who Ricky is?”Now, the “Ricky”—just “Ricky,” no last name listed—mystery has spilled into federal court where Trump’s attorney Jesse Binnall asked the judge for more time to respond to Thompson’s lawsuit in part following the difficulty in identifying the unknown signator. In a motion filed late Thursday evening, Binnall wrote that a “Ricky” appeared to have signed for a lawsuit sent to Trump—and then this person didn’t actually deliver the papers to the twice-impeached former president yet.“Plaintiff attempted to serve Mr. Trump by certified mail on February 23, 2021. That parcel was signed for by an unknown individual identified only as ‘Ricky,’” the court filing reads. Binnall also states, “Mr. Trump contests whether that service was legally effective.”A return of service receipt filed in early March shows that someone named “Ricky” signed for the documents at Trump’s private club of Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to the document.However, Binnall also said that his client’s position that the service was potentially botched “is moot because the parties have decided to focus on the substantive disputes at hand and have agreed to an extension of time for Mr. Trump to respond to the complaint, up to and including April 26, 2021.”Judge Amit Mehta and attorneys for Democratic Rep. Thompson agreed to the Trump team’s request for an extension and the former president now has until April 26 to file a response to the suit.Binnall declined comment to The Daily Beast on this story Monday night.Florida state law allows lawsuits to be served by certified mail when addressed to defendants.Thompson’s suit, filed on his behalf by lawyers from the NAACP, accuses Trump, attorney and former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the far-right Oath Keepers militia and Proud Boys of violating the century-old Klan Act by allegedly conspiring to interfere with civil rights by preventing congressional officials from doing their duty in certifying Joe Biden’s electoral college victory on Jan. 6.Thompson argues that Trump, Giuliani’s incendiary rhetoric about a “stolen” election, and the involvement of Oath Keeper and Proud Boys members in the Jan. 6 riot amounted to a conspiracy to deprive Americans of their civil rights. Despite Trump and Republicans’ months-long, conspiracy-theory-fueled crusade to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, Biden clearly and decisively defeated the GOP incumbent president in the Electoral-College and popular-vote counts.California Rep. Eric Swalwell has filed a similar suit against Trump and Giuliani, which named Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr, and Rep Mo Brooks (R-AL) as additional defendants.Those defending Trump, and who have defended him in the recent past, have already been prepping legal and public-relations strategies on free-speech grounds. Alan Dershowitz, a member of the Trump legal defense during the former president’s first impeachment trial, previously told The Daily Beast that though “nobody [on the Trump team] has reached out to me yet” about this lawsuit, Dershowitz believes that the ex-president’s rhetoric at his Jan. 6 speech in DC is “protected by the First Amendment” and “I would hope that the ACLU would take on a case like this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Apple takes a jab at rival streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, says it has received more award recognitions faster than any competitor

    Apple, which just got its first Oscar nomination, said it has received 81 awards wins and 329 nominations across film and television since 2019.

  • Michelle Obama says it 'wasn't a complete surprise' to hear about Meghan Markle's complain of racism in the royal family

    Michelle Obama, who counts Markle as a friend and also met the Queen, was asked about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • How to calculate your BMI to see if you're eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine

    Body mass index (BMI) is a factor in overall risk of COVID-19 and may qualify you for an early vaccine. Here's how to calculate your BMI at home.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

    Greene spread anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media, and claimed that laser beams linked to Rothschild Inc. sparked California's wildfires.

  • Elliott: Tyronn Lue pushes all the right buttons in Clippers' win at Dallas

    Coach Tyronn Lue's postgame remarks Sunday and decision to start Marcus Morris on Monday led the Clippers to a 109-99 win over the Mavericks in Dallas.

  • Pfizer execs say there's a 'significant opportunity' to hike prices of its COVID vaccine

    Execs told the company's investors that people may also need a third dose of the COVID vaccine, as well as regular yearly boosters.

  • Celebrities need to be more honest about their beauty routines if they're going to sell skin-care products

    Stars often fail to mention that their great skin is also thanks to healthy food and access to top medical professionals - not just beauty products.

  • Nigerian inflation hits four-year high

    Inflation in Nigeria has hit a four-year high, according to government statistics, as food prices have jumped more than 20%.It's heaping financial pressure on a population already struggling with a shrinking labor market and a stagnant economy.Inflation, which has been in the double digits since 2016, was 17.33% in February driven by the global health crisis, which has contributed to a drop in the price of Nigeria's main export. That's oil.The figure is the highest it has been since February 2017. Back then the economy was in turmoilToday it is teetering on the brink of recession, having expanded only roughly a tenth of a percent in December. Food prices also rose 21.79% in February the National Bureau of Statistics said, with staples including bread, cereals, potatoes, fruit, and oil driving the increase on the food price index.President Muhammadu Buhari has made investment in rail and road infrastructure a focus of his administration's drive to kickstart growth.Falls in public revenue, however, linked to lower oil prices, have checked that ambition.The figures are set against a rise of kidnappings in Nigeria's increasingly lawless north, as well.Some experts fear that insecurity combined with Nigeria's grim economic realities could trigger significant social unrest.

  • Prince Philip Back Home With the Queen After Heart Surgery

    Jeff Spicer / Getty ImagesPrince Philip, 99, went home today after spending 28 nights in hospital and undergoing heart surgery.He looked frail and initial reports that he walked out of the hospital unaided were later said to be inaccurate; he was in fact taken to a waiting car in wheelchair.Duke of Edinburgh left the #EdwardVIIHhospital today four weeks after being initially admitted for an infection - it's understood he walked to the car pic.twitter.com/Y2HrS4M5CP— Dickie Arbiter 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) March 16, 2021 Philip, who is due to turn 100 in June, was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone on February 16, after complaining of feeling unwell. Two weeks later he was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he underwent heart surgery. Details of the procedure he had have not been revealed by the palace, however it is believed to relate to stents he had fitted after a heart attack at Christmas 2011. After the operation, he returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital to convalesce.Prince Philip’s spell in hospital has coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in modern royal history as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plunged the monarchy into a crisis by accusing an unnamed member of the family of racism. They subsequently made clear it was not the queen or Philip that expressed “concerns” about their children’s likely skin color. Harry and Meghan resisted pressure to postpone their interview with Oprah Winfrey due to Philip’s health.Today, despite police seeking to block access to the hospital and views of the prince, he was photographed looking gaunt as he was driven away from the hospital. He headed to Windsor Castle, arriving there mid-morning to reunite with his wife of 73 years, who has been continuing a full program of royal engagements in his absence.Buckingham Palace later issued a statement saying: “His Royal Highness (the Duke of Edinburgh) wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Sharon Osbourne refused to acknowledge that Meghan Markle is Black in a resurfaced clip from 'The Talk'

    Osbourne rejected her cohost Sheryl Underwood's comment that the Duchess of Sussex "brought Blackness to the royal family."