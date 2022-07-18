Army veteran who lived on JBLM sentenced to prison for sexual assault of a child

A 40-year-old Army veteran, who most recently lived on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, was sentenced Monday to 225 months in prison for sexual contact with a child under 12 and sexual abuse of a child who was left his care, according to a release from the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Washington.

U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said the crime “was horrendously serious,” adding that the victim endured “unimaginable terror” and “repeated violence over a long period of time.”

While Wilcher is a veteran, his spouse is an active-duty enlisted Army soldier whom he lived with on Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii between 2015 and 2018 and on JBLM between Oct. 1, 2018, and May 21, 2019, according to court records that were filed.

In Wilcher’s plea agreement, he admitted to sexually molesting a young child left in his care while living at both bases.

However, it wasn’t until May 2019 that the abuse came to light. According to the release, the victim told a friend about the abuse, and the friend then reported it to a school counselor. Wilcher was later arrested and has been in custody since May 25, 2019.

“This type of horrific abuse of a young child cannot be explained or justified, despite whatever demons Mr. Wilcher battles from his military service. His crimes have created ripples of destruction many times over,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “He will get treatment for the PTSD he blames for his conduct, but studies indicate this young victim will suffer long-lasting trauma throughout her life — trauma that is difficult, if not impossible, to remedy.”

When Wilcher is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime supervised release.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP