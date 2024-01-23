Army veteran missing from Miami County. Have you seen him?

A local sheriff’s office is asking for help finding an Army veteran missing from Miami County.

Willie Couch, 53, was last seen on Jan. 16 in Union Twp., according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Couch is 6 feet tall and weighs around 190 lbs. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

“Couch is a United States Army veteran and may have an altered mental status,” deputies said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Miami County Communications Center by dialing 911 or (937) 440-9911.