An Army veteran who shot into a car full of Black girls after a Trump rally has been sentenced to 10 years in prison

Michael McKinney. Polk County Jail via AP File

Michael McKinney injured a Black teen girl in a shooting after a Trump rally in December 2020.

A witness said the girl and others in her car were trading barbs with the Trump rally attendees.

On Monday, McKinney was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after taking a plea deal.

An Army veteran who shot into a car full of Black teenage girls after a Trump rally last year was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

Michael McKinney, 26, of St. Charles, Iowa, was originally charged with attempted murder in connection to the December 6 shooting which left one girl injured, according to the Des Moines Register.

In June, he took a plea deal, agreeing to plead guilty to lesser charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury in exchange for the more serious charges being dropped.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and prosecutors were pushing for McKinney to serve them consecutively, meaning he would be behind bars for up to 20 years, according to the Register.

But the judge decided to let McKinney serve them concurrently due to his lack of a criminal record and honorable military discharge, the Register reported.

In court on Monday, a statement was read from the victim, who said she feared she was going to die the day McKinney shot her.

"I believed I was going to die the day I was shot. I didn't know if I would be able to walk again," she wrote, according to the Register. "I'm a 16-year-old young lady and would love to love myself, but it's hard when I look at my scars and remember the events of December 6, 2020."

According to previous reports, on the day of the shooting, the victim was in a car of other Black teen girls near where a Trump rally was ending in Des Moines.

One witness said the girls in the car and Trump supporters were exchanging barbs, with the teens calling the Trump supporters white supremacists and the Trump supporters asking the teens if they were on welfare, the Associated Press previously reported.

When Trump supporters started to encircle the car, the driver backed up and hit a pickup truck, at which point McKinney approached and shot into the car, striking the victim in the leg.

According to a search warrant seen by the Register, McKinney - who at the time was wearing body armor and carrying several firearms - told police that he "felt he was in danger and was protecting himself."

In court on Monday, McKinney apologized for his actions that day.

"I used poor judgment on this matter," he said, according to the Register. "I want to truly and deeply express how sorry I am."

