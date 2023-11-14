Army veteran stops carjacking at Florida Starbucks

An army veteran waiting in line at a Starbucks drive-thru in Florida jumped out of his car to stop a man who was allegedly trying to carjack a pregnant woman.

Shane Spicer watched as the violent incident began to unfold, and left his girlfriend and young daughter in his own vehicle to chase down the suspect who was being pursued by police.

Footage of his daring intervention was captured on police body cam footage. Mr Spicer can be seen getting into the passenger seat of the second vehicle to attempt to stop the man.

He then follows him to an alleyway where he holds the suspect – later identified as Michael Prouty – until officers arrive to arrest him.

Speaking to WOFL TV, an affiliate of Fox News Orlando, Mr Spicer said that Mr Prouty “didn’t look like a Starbucks coffee drinker”.

“[I was] just getting started with the day and had maybe been awake for 20-25 minutes. I live about a mile from that Starbucks,” he said.

Describing his reaction to seeing Mr Prouty attempt to enter the vehicle, he said “I’m gonna get you buddy. Like you’re not going anywhere now. You crossed the line.”

Prior to the incident, Mr Prouty had allegedly been involved in a high speed chase. He is said to have crashed the vehicle into an intersection before allegedly attempting to steal another at the drive-thru.

According to Fox News, Mr Prouty has had 13 felony convictions since 2000 and now faces multiple charges in different jurisdictions.

Mr Spicer held the suspect until police arrived to arrest him (Ocala Police Department)

Ocala police charged him with fleeing and eluding, attempted carjacking, crash involving Injuries, and resisting arrest. Sumter County authorities have charged him with home invasion, battery on a person over 65, and grand theft of a vehicle.

Although several people were hurt during the incident Mr Spicer was told WOFL TV that he was only “a little out of breath”.

“I feel like if you’ve got the ability to watch out for someone, that you should you know. I would just hope to say that someone would do the same for my family,” he said.