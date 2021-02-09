Army War College Commandant Suspended Pending Investigation

The two-star commandant of the U.S. Army War College has been suspended until the completion of an investigation, the Army announced Tuesday.

"Maj. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian has been suspended from his duties as the commandant of the U.S. Army War College," Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement.

Smith did not provide details about the subject of the investigation.

"This matter is under investigation and unrelated to his current position," Smith said.

Read Next: Army Special Operations School Drops 'III' Logo Adopted by Extremist Group

Maj. Gen. David Hill, deputy chief of Engineers and the deputy commander of the Army Corps of Engineers, has been assigned as the acting commandant of the war college, Smith said.

Maranian became commandant in July. Before this command, he had served as the deputy commander of Education at the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center; the provost at Army University; and deputy commandant at the Army Command and General Staff College, all of which are at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, according to his Army biography.

As the deputy commander of the Corps of Engineers, Hill was second in command of an organization of more than 36,000 civilian employees and 800 military personnel supporting 250 Army and Air Force installations and providing technical and construction expertise to more than 110 countries, according to his Army bio. Hill came to that post in July.

The War College, located at Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania, was created to develop senior leaders into skilled critical thinkers that can solve complex problems at the strategic level, according to the institution's website.

-- Matthew Cox can be reached at matthew.cox@military.com.

Related: Fort Hood Top Enlisted Leader Reinstated after Probe Finds No Proof of Unprofessional Language