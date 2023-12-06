Army wife accused of fatally stabbing baby at Fort Eisenhower in recent indictment

More details about the murder of a child at Fort Eisenhower, formerly known as Fort Gordon, were recently released in an indictment by a federal grand jury.

April Evalyn Short, 30, a U.S. Army spouse at Fort Eisenhower, was indicted Wednesday on charges of premeditated murder and felony murder, according to a news release from Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The indictment alleges that on Nov. 15, at Fort Eisenhower, Short killed her 11-month-old child by "stabbing and cutting … with an edged weapon while engaged in the knowing and willful perpetration of child abuse," according to the release.

Short is currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service and awaits further proceedings, according to the release.

The case is being investigated by Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the FBI, according to the release.

Drug conviction: Augusta heroin dealer convicted, will face up to 25 years in prison

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Army wife indicted in murder of baby at Fort Eisenhower