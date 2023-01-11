LVMH's Arnault tightens family grip as daughter becomes Dior CEO

Mimosa Spencer
·1 min read

By Mimosa Spencer

PARIS (Reuters) -LVMH Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault tightened his family's grip on the luxury goods empire on Wednesday, putting his daughter Delphine in charge of one of its leading labels, Christian Dior, in a management revamp.

The world's largest luxury group also replaced long-time Louis Vuitton CEO Michael Burke with Pietro Beccari, head of Dior since 2018.

"Both are well respected; logical promotions within the group," said Credit Suisse analyst Natasha Brilliant.

Delphine Arnault, 47, has worked at Louis Vuitton for the past decade alongside Burke and previously spent a dozen years at Dior.

Burke will continue to work with Bernard Arnault, the company said in a statement.

The move follows the recent appointment of Antoine Arnault, Bernard Arnault's eldest son, to head the family holding company, replacing veteran executive Sidney Toledano.

The tightening of the family's hold on its empire also comes amid a wave of high-profile successions in other fashion companies in Europe.

Bernard Arnault, 73, has shown no signs he plans to step down soon and the company last year raised the maximum age of its CEO to 80 from 75.

Delphine and Antoine, 45, are children from their father's first marriage.

Alexandre Arnault, 30, is an executive at Tiffany & Co. while Frederic Arnault, 28, is CEO of TAG Heuer - both LVMH brands. The youngest child, Jean Arnault, 24, heads marketing and product development for Louis Vuitton's watches division.

As part of the management changes announced on Wednesday, the company is also folding Tiffany into the watches and jewellery division, under management of Stephane Bianchi.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Tom Hogue and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-EU wants details of Big Tech, telcos investment plans - source

    The European Commission wants to ask Big Tech and European Union telecoms providers about their investment outlays and cloud infrastructure plans before tabling legislation that could make the former pay for network costs, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and the big operators say such a move is all about a fair share contribution as the six largest content providers account for just over half of data internet traffic.

  • How Much Will Bank Stocks Move On Earnings? Draw Estimates With Option Prices

    Bank stocks are expected to move between 3.80% and 5.90% over this week’s earnings announcements. Here's what the option market is saying.

  • Oil Dips as Industry Data Points to Hefty Rise in US Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after an industry report showed a large build in US crude stockpiles amid a downbeat outlook for monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorWest Texas Int

  • Five Below (FIVE) Posts Stellar Holiday Sales, Stock Rises

    Five Below's (FIVE) focus on enhancing merchandise assortment, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bodes well.

  • Move over TINA, it's time for TARA

    A shakeout in financial markets triggered by central banks' sudden move to abandon ultra-low interest rates has created a casualty money managers will not miss: TINA. The acronym for There Is No Alternative to owning equities described how loose monetary policy since 2009 put stocks on steroids because yields on fixed income products such as government bonds became too low to bother with. TINA was the only trade in town.

  • Asian shares touch six-month high, focus firmly on U.S. CPI data

    Asian shares rose to a six-month high on Wednesday while the dollar steadied, as investors waited for U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Futures indicated the buoyant mood was set to continue in Europe, with the Eurostoxx 50 futures up 0.54%, German DAX futures up 0.57% and FTSE futures up 0.37%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, in a speech on Tuesday, refrained from commenting on rate policy but said the Fed's independence was essential for it to battle inflation, leading U.S. stocks to end higher.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed at $315.53, marking a -0.99% move from the previous day.

  • Several Top Rivian Executives Depart the Electric-Vehicle Startup

    The departures of executives, including Rivian’s supply-chain head, have come amid the company missing 2022 production targets.

  • BlackRock's iShares flows top Vanguard's ETFs, fixed income on the up

    BlackRock's iShares exchange traded funds (ETFs) gained more net flows than Vanguard's ETFs last year, according to estimates from industry tracker Morningstar, putting the world's biggest asset manager in the lead for the first time since 2019. BlackRock and Vanguard are the world's two biggest asset managers as well as the largest providers of ETFs - products often targeted at retail investors as a cheap way to invest in the world’s biggest markets.

  • FTX bankruptcy documents show list of investors set to be completely wiped out, including Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

    Other investors on FTX's equity-holder list include Wall Street's elite hedge funds and growth investors, according to the bankruptcy document.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • 3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach

    Stocks in the Zacks Utilities sector are defensive by nature, as these companies' services witness consistent demand no matter the economic backdrop.

  • Medical Properties Trust: Is the Selloff Justified?

    Medical Properties Trust has been under a bear attack by short sellers

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Why Rivian Shares Approached Another New Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has been hovering near its all-time lows recently, and after a brief pop this morning, it slid back down to near $16 per share. At the low of the day, Rivian shares nearly hit the all-time intraday low level of $15.84 per share it reached last week. Two things may have turned investors negative on Rivian shares today.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Stocks will plunge 3% on Thursday if December inflation comes in higher than expected, JPMorgan says

    The previous CPI report showed inflation cooling faster than expected, which led to an immediate 3% gain for stocks.