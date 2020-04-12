Arne Wilhelmsen, a founder of Royal Caribbean Cruises, dies at 90

Arne Wilhelmsen, a founder of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., died Saturday in Palma, Spain. He was 90.

Wilhelmsen, a native of Norway, began working for his family’s shipping business, Anders Wilhelmsen & Co AS, in 1954, after graduating from Harvard Business School. He became the company’s president in 1961.

Arne Wilhelmsen, a founder of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Palma, Spain. More

In 1968, he helped establish Royal Caribbean Cruise Line and quickly targeted the warm weather cruising market in Miami. He served on the company’s board of directors for more than 30 years.

“At a time when the rest of the world thought cruising was a niche use for old transatlantic liners, Arne was already seeing glimmers of the growth that was possible,” said Richard Fain, RCL’s chairman and CEO. “He had a vision of the modern cruise industry when the ‘industry’ might have been a dozen used ships, total.”

In 2003, Wilhelmsen was succeeded on the company’s board of directors by his son, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen, chairman of the family’s company, now known as Awilhelmsen.

Awilhelmsen Group remains the largest shareholder in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.