Arnett completes Leading for Results course

Dec. 21—Caldwell County Department of Social Services Director Kimberly Arnett recently completed the Leading for Results program as a civic fellow at the School of Government at the University of North Carolina School at Chapel Hill.

Arnett was one of 24 people from across North Carolina identified as a critical leader in their local government and was selected in a competitive process from more than 170 applicants to the program.

The Leading for Results program focuses on personal and organizational leadership.

Participants were introduced to models of leadership, as well as management and leadership tools and strategies.

Civic fellows had the opportunity to gain insight into their individual leadership styles and strengths and practice ways to increase their effectiveness within their organizations.

Established in 1931 as the Institute of Government, the School of Government provides educational, advisory and research services for state and local governments.