Will Arnett says he 'cried for an hour' on the side of the road during split from Amy Poehler while shooting 'Arrested Development'

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler. Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris

Will Arnett reflected on his divorce to Amy Poehler in an interview with The Guardian.

He said that it was "almost excruciating" filming "Arrested Development" season four in that period.

He added that he once "cried for an hour" on the side of the road on the way to the set.

Will Arnett told The Guardian that he "cried for an hour" on the side of the road on the way to shooting "Arrested Development" season four amid his separation from Amy Poehler.

Poehler and Arnett married in 2003 and had two children, Abel (13) and Archie Arnett (11). However, in 2012, they announced that they were separating and filed for divorce in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Arnett reflected on the divorce. At the time he was filming the fourth season of the sitcom "Arrested Development" (picked up by Netflix after season three) and he said the shoot was "almost excruciating … Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour."

The star said that working with the series creator Mitchell Hurwitz helped turn his pain into something "hilarious and cathartic" on the show.

Will Arnett in "Arrested Development" season four. Mike Yarish / Netflix

Arnett also spoke about the reaction of the public to the divorce.

"People talk about you like they know you and they talk about your relationship as if they know what's going on.

"So imagine how weird that is. It's brutal with any relationship, and we have kids, and without getting into specifics, you then see stuff online, like, this one journalist wrote: 'I'm Team Amy.' I'm like: 'You're a grown person. What are you talking about? This is a breakup. This is a family. This isn't some game.'"

The "Bojack Horseman" star clarified to The Guardian that his relationship with his children and family is good now.

"Yeah, you get on with it," he said. "It's been almost 10 years and my kids are so lucky that Amy is their mother and I'm so lucky that we're such a huge part of each other's lives, even more so than we were five years ago."

In 2020, the pair quarantined together to co-parent their two children. Some fans speculated after seeing them together that they might have rekindled their romance, however, Arnett was dating Alessandra Brawn, the 33-year-old former CEO of clothing brand Chapel, at the time.

