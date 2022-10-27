Arnold Is Back…Against Trump

Good Morning America

The campaign headquarters of Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was burglarized earlier this week, according to her campaign manager and local police. The Phoenix Police Department said it received a 911 call about a break-in at Hobbs' downtown office in Arizona's capital city on Tuesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. local time. Hobbs' campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, said they "continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate" the burglary and that they "are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe."