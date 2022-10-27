Arnold Is Back…Against Trump
Arnold Schwarzenegger is back to taunting Donald Trump & his cronies, specifically former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.
Legal experts say Hillary Clinton is peddling a "disinformation campaign" about a Supreme Court case on whether a state court appropriately rejected a new congressional map.
Elon Musk has said he “hates advertising,” but that doesn’t change the fact that he needs advertising.
The campaign headquarters of Arizona's Democratic candidate for governor and current Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was burglarized earlier this week, according to her campaign manager and local police. The Phoenix Police Department said it received a 911 call about a break-in at Hobbs' downtown office in Arizona's capital city on Tuesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. local time. Hobbs' campaign manager, Nicole DeMont, said they "continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate" the burglary and that they "are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe."
Thai businesswoman and transgender advocate Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip bought the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million.
Starring Elizabeth Banks, Phyllis Nagy’s film is a sobering look at the realities of an America without legal abortion Call Jane Review: The Fight for Reproductive Justice Gets a Human Face Al Shipley
The late-night host has a blunt answer to a question the former president's son asked at a rally.
Teaching good citizenship in schools, full employment, complete healthcare for all and good parental support programs are what maintain social order. | Letters to the editor
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman has about nine times as many unique in-state donors as his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, per an analysis of FEC data.
Jane Doe 1, a foreign actress, has accused Weinstein of raping her in an LA hotel in February 2013 after he forced himself into her room.
While serving as commissioner of the Suffolk County Board of Elections in Long Island, Republican House candidate Nick LaLota fired a woman who had repeatedly complained of sexual harassment—for years—by a fellow election worker. The woman, Patricia Montanino, originally complained about her coworkers’ behavior in 2014 and eventually went so far as to file a police report, but says she was “met with hostility.”
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of “partial” mobilization on Sept. 21, Russians have sought refuge in neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Georgia. In Georgia's capital, many people are not pleased.
Trump reportedly jumped at the chance to publicly testify before Jan. 6 committee, but his lawyers said no
Aaron Rodgers feels there needs to be more accountability with the team after their third straight loss. He spoke about it on "The Pat McAfee show."
Last fall, Donald Trump’s favorability rating was the highest it had ever been in an Iowa Poll. Now, it's at its lowest rating since March 2021.
Former President Donald Trump's company has lost a bid to dismiss an initial group of 18 prospective jurors for the firm's criminal trial after arguing that the pool was tainted by observing one juror candidate tell the court that she's biased. The Trump Organization is accused of tax fraud.
"I always say I cannot confirm or deny who the song is about," the rising country star teases of her Spotify hit
"It’s fun being on an island," Amen Thompson said, smiling. "It’s a good thing I didn’t get a chance to go to a lot of camps [in high school]. I don’t have time for a lot of friends and I can lock in on being a competitor."
The former House speaker explained why "anybody not named Trump" would be a better bet for the GOP in 2024.
One voter said she backs Oz because Trump endorsed him, while another plans to vote for Fetterman because he supports abortion rights.