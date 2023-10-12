Arnold firefighter accused of setting 4 homes on fire, including his grandmother’s, will go on trial

The case against a volunteer firefighter charged with setting four homes on fire, including his grandmother’s house, will head to trial.

Andrew Bischof remained silent despite being asked questions from reporters as he was escorted into the magistrate’s office Thursday for his preliminary hearing. He waived that hearing, sending the case to the Court of Common Pleas.

Investigators said Bischof set fire to homes earlier this month and then joined the other Arnold volunteer firefighters to put them out.

He was only with the department for five days before police say he started setting fires. The community is still in shock.

“Ugh. In disbelief,” said Troy Rowe.

Rowe and his sister, Marci Wiggins, live a few houses down from Bischof’s grandma. They’ve known the family for 35 years.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek spoke with them after Bischof waived his preliminary hearing Thursday morning, sending the case to trial.

“We’re not here to talk about him, we’re just here to pray for him and we hope he gets the help that he needs,” Wiggins said. “We’re glad Miss Marilyn [Bischof] is okay. We’ve known the Bischof’s for some time and we’ve grown to be friends. We’re glad he was caught and that no one was hurt. I hope the young man gets the help that he needs.”

Channel 11 discovered Bischof also worked for CertaSite, a fire safety and protection company that installs fire alarms, sprinklers, and fire suppression systems.

According to the company’s communications manager Ashley Mattox, Bischof was an apprentice there from July 24 until Oct. 5 when he was fired for not showing up to work multiple times.

Mattox said he passed a drug test and multiple background checks. She said those background checks look at the last seven years, which would have put Bischof at 14-years-old.

The fire department told Channel 11 Bischof also passed their background checks.

Neighbors believe maybe those checks need to be changed, even though no red flags popped up.

“Anything can happen anywhere nowadays,” Wiggins said. “We’re just thankful he was caught and our parents are safe.”

Bischof is still being held in the Westmoreland County Prison. His next hearing is set for Dec.13.

