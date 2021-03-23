Arnold to be held on $2 million bond

Mar. 22—The suspect in a September homicide case was denied a reduction of the $2 million bond holding him in a homicide case during a hearing last week.

The case was continued to May 14, at which time a trial date is expected to be set.

Thomas Mack Arnold Sr., 39, is accused in the Sept. 27 shooting death of Billy Ray Jones, 63, of 25 Christian Rd., that occurred at Jones' home.

In January, Arnold was indicted on a single count of first-degree murder.

Jones' body was found on a sofa in the front room of a mobile home. He had been shot once in the chest with a shotgun.

Witnesses at the scene provided statements that led to Arnold being identified as a suspect in the case.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office were told Arnold had left the area. A wanted bulletin was issued to regional law enforcement agencies.

Later that night, deputies in Crisp County, GA, stopped Arnold's vehicle traveling on Interstate 75 near the city of Cordell in south Georgia.

When approached by deputies, Arnold was quoted by TBI Special Agent Luke Webb during the bond hearing as apologizing for "running" and that the two people with him had nothing to do with the shooting.

Arnold is represented by Victor Gernt III, who requested a bond reduction hearing that was held March 15.

The hearing started with Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch entering into the record three failure to appear attachments entered against Arnold in the past for not showing up for court. Convictions, ranging from a probation violation to domestic assault and theft, were also entered into the record.

Three of the convictions were for felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest and theft of property.

Webb was the only person testifying during the hearing. He said after Arnold left the Christian Rd. address, he traveled to Bledsoe and Van Buren counties before heading to Florida, where his parents live.

Webb also testified he viewed a video made when Arnold was taken into custody that showed Arnold saying the shooting was in self-defense.

Under cross-examination from Gernt, Webb said investigators got conflicting statements from witnesses and that the shotgun used in the fatal shooting was not recovered.

In closing, Hatch argued the bond should remain the same considering no proof was presented to the court that Arnold has ties to the county or has a job.

He also pointed at Arnold's past record and the three failure to appear attachments and that when Arnold was taken into custody in Georgia, he told the arresting officer he was aware of the shooting in Cumberland County.

Hatch quoted Arnold as telling the Georgia deputy, "I am sorry I ran," which is evidence, Hatch said, that Arnold is a flight risk.

Gernt countered that, compared to other homicide cases pending on the docket, the bond is excessive. He argued that conflicting witness statements and the self-defense claim favors his client and there is no reason to believe he would flee from the county where he grew up.

"It looks more like excessive punishment and not to insure appearance," Gernt summarized.

Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie agreed with Hatch that the bond was appropriate, based on the information presented.

In light of Arnold being held in jail, unable to post bond, McKenzie said the case would be a priority in moving forward and set May 14 as a deadline date.

At that time, it is expected McKenzie will set a deadline for motions to be filed and possibly a trial date.

