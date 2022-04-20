Arnold man arrested after police seized over $21K worth of drugs from his home

An Arnold man was arrested after police seized over $21,000 worth of drugs from his home.

According to a press release, agents of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General – Bureau of Narcotic Investigations worked in conjunction with the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force and Arnold police to conduct a narcotics surveillance detail in 1900 block of Woodmont Avenue in Arnold.

The district attorney’s office said they received multiple complaints of suspected drug activity around the home in relation to a man named Terry Crawford.

According to the district attorney’s office, Crawford was seen leaving the home and was stopped for active arrest warrants out of Allegheny County.

The release said Crawford had 0.2 grams of raw heroin in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Upon searching the home, law enforcement found 154 grams of cocaine, with a street value of $15,400; 20.3 grams of raw heroin, with a street value of $6,090; and drug paraphernalia.

Crawford is charged with two counts of drug possession, as well as possession with intent to deliver heroin and cocaine.

“I commend the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force, including state, county, and local officers, for their continued efforts to combat illegal drugs. I am grateful to the brave law enforcement officers who are committed to fight this war on drugs. Their efforts are making an impactful difference daily,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said.

TRENDING NOW:

New video shows person with gun inside Pittsburgh Airbnb during mass shooting Orlando FreeFall’s operator made manual adjustments to ride, state finds Deputies search for men seen on video carrying body out of Florida Airbnb VIDEO: 7-year-old boy dies at Pittsburgh hospital after he was shot in Erie DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts