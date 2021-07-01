Arnold man facing drug charges dies after arrest

Jul. 1—An Arnold man died Tuesday after being arrested on drug charges the previous day.

Khalies Khorhid Lewis, 39, died Tuesday afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, according to the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office.

Although an autopsy has been completed, no information on the cause or manner of Lewis' death was available Wednesday, as the case remains under investigation, according to the coroner.

Lewis had been arrested Monday during a drug sting in New Kensington.

Lewis had been taken sometime after his arrest to Westmoreland Hospital from the county jail. A hospital spokesman said he was unable to comment, citing patient privacy laws.

In a statement, Warden Bryan L. Kline said Lewis, who he described as a "court detainee," was taken to the hospital by ambulance because of a medical emergency. No details on the nature of the medical emergency were provided.

"As standard operating procedure, this matter is being investigated by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office," Kline's statement said. "Due to an ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family, no further information can be released."

According to a criminal complaint, agents with the state Office of Attorney General arrested Lewis on Monday while conducting a narcotics surveillance detail in the area of Main Street in New Kensington. Authorities say it's an area known for high drug trafficking and crime.

Police said Lewis was seen driving a car into the parking lot behind the Sheetz convenience store at 325 Freeport St. A man identified as a "cooperating witness" told agents he bought a bundle of heroin from Lewis for $60.

Police took Lewis into custody for possession of heroin and was taken to the New Kensington Police Department.

The complaint states Lewis began losing consciousness while being processed. Police said Lewis told them he was diabetic and that his medication was at his apartment in the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue in Arnold.

Story continues

Police said Lewis gave permission for agents to get his medication, and his girlfriend let them in to retrieve it.

Police said that as agents went through the apartment, they saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain view, including three scales. Agents obtained a search warrant and catalogued what they found, which included a packet of fentanyl and $570 in cash.

Because of his death, the case against Lewis was dismissed at District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.'s office.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .