Arnold man facing drug charges dies after arrest

Brian C. Rittmeyer, The Valley News-Dispatch, Tarentum, Pa.
·2 min read

Jul. 1—An Arnold man died Tuesday after being arrested on drug charges the previous day.

Khalies Khorhid Lewis, 39, died Tuesday afternoon at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, the Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said.

Although an autopsy has been completed, no information on the cause or manner of Lewis' death was available Wednesday as the case remains under investigation, the coroner said.

Lewis was arrested Monday during a drug sting in New Kensington.

Lewis was taken sometime after his arrest to Westmoreland Hospital from the county jail. A hospital spokesman said he was unable to comment, citing patient privacy laws.

In a statement, Warden Bryan L. Kline said Lewis, who he described as a "court detainee," was taken to the hospital by ambulance because of a medical emergency. No details on the nature of the medical emergency were provided.

"As standard operating procedure, this matter is being investigated by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office," Kline's statement said. "Due to an ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family, no further information can be released."

According to a criminal complaint, agents with the state Office of Attorney General arrested Lewis on Monday while conducting a narcotics surveillance detail in the area of Main Street in New Kensington. Authorities say it's an area known for high drug trafficking and crime.

Police said Lewis was seen driving a car into the parking lot behind the Sheetz convenience store at 325 Freeport St. A man identified as a "cooperating witness" told agents he bought a bundle of heroin from Lewis for $60.

Police took Lewis into custody on an accusation of possession of heroin, and he was taken to the New Kensington Police Department.

The complaint states Lewis began losing consciousness while being processed. Police said Lewis told them he was diabetic and his medication was at his apartment in the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue in Arnold.

Police said Lewis gave permission for agents to get his medication, and his girlfriend let them in to retrieve it.

Police said as agents went through the apartment, they saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain view, including three scales. Agents obtained a search warrant and catalogued what they found, which included a packet of fentanyl and $570.

Because of his death, the case against Lewis was dismissed at District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.'s office.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Florida's DeSantis rises as possible 2024 alternative to Trump

    A Republican firebrand who relishes partisan warfare, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has tried to abstain from politics in the wake of a fatal building collapse near Miami, spending much of his week meeting with rescue workers and grieving families at the disaster scene. But politics will be unavoidable on Saturday, when former President Donald Trump will stage a campaign-style rally 250 miles across the state, as part of his return to public life following his election defeat last November. Trump has repeatedly made the false claim that he defeated Democratic President Joe Biden.

  • Convicted sex offender broke out of mental hospital with fake ID: Kansas authorities

    A person fitting his description hitched a ride and was dropped off at a gas station in a central Kansas town, state authorities say.

  • Voting rights and Breyer's future in spotlight at U.S. Supreme Court

    As it races to complete its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday is poised to rule on the legality of two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona while observers await word on whether the oldest of the nine justices, Stephen Breyer, will announce plans to retire or remain on the bench. Breyer, who is 82 and has served on the court since 1994, has faced calls from some liberal activists to step down to enable Democratic President Joe Biden to appoint a younger liberal jurist to a lifetime post on the nation's top judicial body. The term was the first for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was appointed by Republican former President Donald Trump, pushing the court further to the right with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

    A federal judge on Wednesday blocked an Indiana law that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process. The ruling came just before the so-called abortion reversal law adopted by Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature was to take effect Thursday. The temporary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon in Indianapolis puts the law on hold while the lawsuit challenging it makes its way through court.

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • Former Prison Guard Revisits Inappropriate Relationship With Convicted Child Killer Susan Smith

    In a sneak peek of Lifetime's Cellmate Secrets: Susan Smith, the cellmates and lover of the convicted murderer recall how manipulative she was and the impact it had on their own lives.

  • Two Asian American Women Robbed at 99 Ranch Market in San Gabriel

    Police in San Gabriel, Calif., are looking for three men accused of robbing two Asian American women at a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The first incident, which was caught on surveillance video, saw one of the suspects grab the victim’s purse as she stood next to a checkout counter.

  • Hate crime charge for woman in NYC hotel confrontation

    A California woman who wrongly accused a Black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel late last year and grabbed at him as he tried to leave is now charged with a hate crime. Miya Ponsetto was arraigned in court in Manhattan via videoconference Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges including unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Ponsetto was at the Arlo Hotel in December when she got into a confrontation with a teen, 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr., whom she accused of stealing her phone.

  • Cape Cod man allegedly destroyed $10,000 worth of lobsters at fish market, police say

    Public records show the suspect previously owned a business in Sandwich, Massachusetts, at the same location as the fish market and filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

  • Traffic Violation Leads To Arrest Of Suspect That Gunned Down Mother Of Six

    A routine traffic stop turned into the arrest of a teen suspected of killing a mother of six. Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled over Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, because his 2012 Kia Forte didn't have a front license plate, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Officers ran Rivera’s plates and found he was wanted in connection to the 2020 shooting that killed Carmen Enriquez, 33. Enriquez was killed on June 29, 2020, at around 11 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas, a

  • 2-year-old found dead in Oregon 58 years ago has just been identified, officials say

    The boy’s body was discovered in 1963 and then the case went cold.

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • Lori Daybell indicted in fourth husband’s death in Arizona. She moved to Idaho soon after

    Charles Vallow was fatally shot by Lori’s brother in 2019. “Complex, difficult cases of this nature take time to properly investigate and solve.”

  • Father shoots intoxicated man allegedly spying on his daughter and touching himself outside her window

    A Texas father shot a man who was allegedly spying on his daughter through her bedroom window while touching himself.

  • She Wanted a New Restraining Order. She Got Shot 4 Times.

    Melissa GeoghaganFor the last two years, Melissa Geoghagan heard horror stories from her friend, Andrea Walker Wright, about her ex-husband.Geoghagan, a 42-year-old middle school teacher, said that soon after her friend’s 11-year marriage to Aaron Wright dissolved in 2019, he began to launch a campaign of harassment against her. She said that several times, Andrea told her, Aaron drove past her house.Andrea even said she feared he put a tracker on her car and a camera in her house, according to

  • Robbers Hold Up News Crew Interviewing Oakland Violence Prevention Head in Front of City Hall

    Two armed robbers held up a news crew at gunpoint in Oakland on Monday while the crew was interviewing the city's head of violence prevention.

  • Phylicia Rashad Walks Back Praise of Bill Cosby's Overturned Sexual Assault Conviction: 'I Fully Support Survivors'

    Phylicia Rashad says that “a miscarriage of justice” has been “corrected” by way of former TV husband Bill Cosby‘s overturned conviction for sexual assault and Wednesday release from prison. On Wednesday morning, Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned the disgraced comedian’s sexual assault conviction after it found that an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from […]

  • Man's Arrest In Wife's Murder Came After He Told Ex About The Crime, Investigators Say

    A Colorado man was arrested last week on a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife after police recorded him telling his ex-wife of the killing, according to an affidavit signed by a Colorado detective. Dane Kallungi, 37, was arrested on June 16 in New Mexico after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was booked into a Colorado jail on Monday, accused of first-degree murder in the killing of his 28-year-old wife, Jepsy Kallungi. The two-year investigation ended with his arrest aft

  • Fatal road rage shooting began with motorcyclist pointing gun at man and kids, police say

    JaDerek Gray, 19, died after the shooting on I-35 in Fort Worth.