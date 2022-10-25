Arnold man sentenced to 4-8 years in prison for 2019 shooting

Oct. 25—An Arnold man was sentenced Monday to four to eight years in a state prison in connection with a 2019 shooting in the city.

Jordan J. Johnson, 28, pleaded guilty in April to a weapons violation. Charges of aggravated assault and related offenses were dismissed, according to online court records.

Authorities said he was one of four men involved with the May 24, 2019, shooting on Fifth Avenue, in which more than 30 shots were fired. Police said they used surveillance video from local businesses to identify the suspects.

An officer who heard the gunfire reported seeing people running in the street and through parking lots. Police recovered shell casings in the area of Fifth Avenue, 18th Street and Horne Boulevard. No one was hurt, although at least one vehicle was struck by the gunfire.

Michael T. Lasko, 30, of Arnold was sentenced in August to four and a half to nine years in a state prison on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and a weapons violation. Gemayl Johnson, 38, of New Kensington was sentenced in February to 11 months and 15 days to 23 months in jail and four years of probation on a weapons violation and tampering with evidence charge.

Cory T. Liggins, 34, of New Kensington has never been arraigned in the case, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .