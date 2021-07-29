Arnold police accuse man of fighting with officer at hospital after traffic stop

Jul. 28—Arnold police said a West Leechburg man fought with an officer who took him to Allegheny Valley Hospital for a blood draw following a traffic stop Monday night.

The incident began shortly after 8 p.m., when the officer said he pulled over a car after it turned left onto Constitution Boulevard without signaling, according to a criminal complaint.

Police said the driver, identified as Dana Romer Jackson, 45, got out of his car and initially refused to get back in it while asking what he had done wrong. Jackson eventually sat down in the driver's seat.

When asked to provide his license, police said Jackson produced a state identification card; his license was suspended for driving under the influence.

Then, when asked for proof of insurance, police said Jackson handed over a receipt for an oil change. Jackson could not give his address, claiming he had recently moved, police said.

Police said Jackson smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and failed three field sobriety tests.

Police took Jackson to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison after, they say, he agreed to have blood drawn for testing.

At the hospital, police said Jackson initially refused to have an identification band placed on his wrist and then became more combative when the officer attempted to handcuff him. Police said Jackson grabbed the officer's vest and uniform and then pulled a mask provided by the hospital over the officer's eyes.

The officer said he struck Jackson to try to get Jackson to release him, and then left the room and held the door closed to keep Jackson inside.

After hospital security and more police arrived, Jackson complied when he was ordered to the floor and handcuffed.

Police said they later found 21 pills in the center console of Jackson's car. Police said they were difficult to identify because they had been crushed or cut in half.

Police charged him with resisting arrest, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license. He was released on an unsecured $10,000 bond, court records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 12.

Jackson did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .