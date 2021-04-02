Arnold police said man exceeded 90 mph with 2 infants, drugs in his car

Apr. 2—Arnold police said a city man was seen driving at speeds of more than 90 mph with two children under 10 months old unrestrained in the back of his car, where police said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police charged Christian Barr Hawkins, 26, with several felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, resisting arrest, and drug and traffic offenses.

Police said an officer working with agents from the state attorney general's office was alerted around 1 p.m. Wednesday of a man running from the back of a residence in the 2000 block of Kenneth Avenue. A criminal complaint filed in the case said the man got into a black Mercedes and sped away, and a short time later the officer saw the car turn from Leishman Avenue onto Richmond Street at a high rate of speed.

The officer said Hawkins began waving out of the car and yelling at the officer's patrol vehicle. As the officer tried to turn around, police said Hawkins jumped out of his car with his hands in his pockets, yelling at the officer. The officer drew his weapon and ordered Hawkins to take his hands out of his pockets and step away from the patrol car, the complaint said.

The complaint said Hawkins told police a woman had consumed a large amount of pills and was killing herself, and that he had his children in the car. Police said the officer ordered Hawkins to remain in his car, parked in the 600 block of Leishman, while officers checked on the woman, the complaint said.

When officers contacted the woman, she denied taking any pills but, after officers noticed scratches and bruises on her arms and neck and swelling on her neck, admitted she had been in a fight with Hawkins. She refused medical care and said she did not want to pursue charges.

As officers were leaving, police said agents with the attorney general's office reported seeing Hawkins traveling more than 90 mph across Constitution Boulevard.

Police said they later pulled over Hawkins on Rankin Street after spotting him driving recklessly and then took him to the ground and handcuffed him after he tried to get away from officers.

Police said they found two children younger than 10 months in car seats in the back of Hawkins' car, but they were not fastened into the seats or the vehicle and were free to move around unsecured.

The complaint said a scale commonly used to weigh drugs was found directly under one of the children, and small pieces of marijuana were found on and around the scale. A package of marijuana and more small pieces of marijuana also were found in the car, including between the two children, police said.

The children were returned to their mother, police said.

Hawkins did not have an attorney listed in court records. He was arraigned Wednesday night and sent to Westmoreland County Prison on $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 15.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .