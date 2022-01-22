Arnold Schwarzenegger In Car Crash, At Least One Injured

Actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident with injuries on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles Friday evening, police told The Los Angeles Times.

Schwarzenegger’s GMC Yukon SUV rolled over a red Toyota Prius, and the female driver of that car was injured, police said. The SUV continued to roll into a second car, a Porsche. A total of four cars were involved in the crash, officials said.

The injured driver, who suffered minor injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance, according to the Times.

The accident occurred at about 4 p.m. Pacific time.

Schwarzenegger, 74, is “fine; his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” a spokesperson told People magazine.

The crash occurred shortly after Schwarzenegger had left his nearby home. TMZ noted that he was photographed at the scene with long-time pal and “Body By Jake” trainer Jake Steinfeld.

A witness told TMZ that the crash was so dramatic that it looked like a movie stunt.

Details of what may have caused the crash were not immediately revealed. No one was arrested.

“Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision,” said an LAPD statement. “All parties remained at scene.”

ABC’s KTLA captured overhead video of the crash scene, which is shown in the video clip up top.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

