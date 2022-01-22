Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in serious car crash in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger was in a serious car crash Friday night in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Schwarzenegger escaped with only minor injuries, according to TMZ.

The SUV belonging to the action star and former California governor was pictured resting atop two different vehicles on Sunset Boulevard, TMZ reported. The airbags in his SUV had deployed.

A woman driving one of the other cars, a Toyota Prius, was bleeding from her head and rushed to a hospital, according to TMZ. Schwarzenegger stayed behind at the scene of the crash. It’s unknown if he or a friend was behind the wheel.

Investigators said no one at the scene was impaired, and no arrests have been made.

Police said Schwarzenegger’s car was trying to turn left and drove through a red arrow signal, KCBS reported. The woman who was hospitalized was trying to make a U-turn and apparently had the right of way, according to the cops.