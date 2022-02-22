Arnold Schwarzenegger and Logan Paul Are Hosting a Slap Fighting Tournament

The latest entertainment venture for Arnold Schwarzenegger? The former governor of California and star of more than four dozen films has teamed with YouTube creator Logan Paul to launch the Slap Fighting Championship next month — featuring a roster of beefy men slapping the crap out each other.

The Slap Fighting Championship will be held March 5 in Columbus, Ohio, and livestreamed for free on Logan Paul’s YouTube and Facebook channels and on Fanmio.com. The event is being staged by Poland-based slap-fighting promoter PunchDown.

“Prepare to watch some brutal slaps March 5th with me and @loganpaul live and free on Logan’s YouTube and on @fanmio,” Schwarzenegger tweeted Tuesday.

Paul is a controversial YouTuber and actor who has mounted a boxing career; last year, he sparred with Floyd Mayweather in a pay-per-view event on Showtime. Paul, 26, and Schwarzenegger, 74, announced their partnership for the slap fighting event on the Feb. 22 episode of Paul’s “Impaulsive” show.

“I love the absurdity of it,” Paul told USA Today. “I love the idea that two guys could just stand across from each other and just slap each other and see who falls down first. It’s hilarious to me. It’s like, how is that a real event?”

Paul’s vlog YouTube channel has more than 23 million followers, but he stopped posting regular updates last year. Schwarzenegger started out as a champion bodybuilder who went on to headline movie hits including “Conan the Barbarian,” “Terminator,” “Total Recall” and “True Lies.”

Watch the promo video for Schwarzenegger and Paul’s Slap Fighting Championship:

