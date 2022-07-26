Arnold Schwarzenegger says he drinks protein powder mixed with tequila or schnapps. It's an upgrade from the terrible protein shakes he made in the 1960s, which contained yeast.

Arnold Schwarzenegger at Oktoberfest in 2017 (left) and as a bodybuilder in 1966. Gisela Schober/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Arnold Schwarzenegger adds Austrian schnapps or tequila to his protein shakes, he told Insider.

His go-to shake also includes an unpeeled, raw egg, almond milk, cherry juice, banana, and protein powder.

As a teenager, he made his own shakes using milk, yeast, skimmed milk powder, and honey.

Arnold Schwarzenegger puts alcohol in his protein shakes, usually tequila or the Austrian spirit schnapps, he told Insider.

Speaking via Zoom from Toronto, Canada, while drinking a glass of schnapps, Schwarzenegger said he originally started adding alcohol to his protein shakes in the hope that it might get the protein into his bloodstream faster.

Research suggests that consuming alcohol alongside protein after exercise reduces muscle growth and recovery.

"I add a little bit of schnapps or tequila — tequila is also good," the bodybuilding legend, former politician, and actor said.

In his go-to protein shake, Schwarzenegger adds the schnapps to almond milk, cherry juice, banana, protein powder, and a whole raw, unpeeled, egg, he previously told Men's Health.

"I sometimes put in the schnapps, I sometimes put in the tequila, it just gives it a little extra flavor," he told the publication.

At 15, Schwarzenegger made his own protein shakes with milk and yeast

Schwarzenegger, 74, has been lifting weights since he was a teenager in Austria, and still works out every day.

When Schwarzenegger was 15 in the 1960s, his family bought a new type of mixer that he used to make protein shakes out of milk, yeast, skimmed milk powder, and honey.

"It would taste like shit," he said, adding he made the best protein shakes he could from what was available.

Schwarzenegger is the co-founder of sports nutrition brand Ladder, which sends him more products than he can get through — even though he always has protein powder with him, he said.

Currently in Toronto filming "UTap," a live-action TV series for Netflix, Schwarzenegger has set up a protein bar in his trailer, he said.

"I'm making protein shakes now for the whole cast," he said. "My trailer becomes kind of like a bar where people come by for a protein drink."

He adds ice and schnapps, and people love how they taste, Schwarzenegger said.

"It's been really fun," he said.

Read the original article on Insider