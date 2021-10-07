Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher unveils his weight loss during outing with mom Maria Shriver

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher has unveiled a new look.

The 24-year-old showed off his new slimmer physique on Tuesday while enjoying a day of pampering with mom Maria Shriver, 65, and sister Christina, 30, at a nail salon in Brentwood, Calif.

For the casual outing, the University of Michigan graduate kept a low profile with a loose grey t-shirt and matching shorts paired with Adidas slides.

Christopher enjoyed some me-time by treating himself to a pedicure with his family. He wore a Los Angeles Lakers face mask and carried a water bottle as he glanced at his phone from time to time.

Back in July 2020, a source told HollywoodLife the youngest son of Schwarzenegger, 72, and Shriver has been determined to revamp his lifestyle with daily exercise and healthier eating habits.

"He made it his goal to get healthy for graduation and he stuck to it, he looks great," a source close to the Schwarzenegger family told the outlet.

According to the insider, Christopher "started working out more and making better food choices" around the time he was gearing up to graduate.

"It’s not any kind of fad diet or crash diet, he just cut out the junk and started working out," the source alleged. "His dad has been a big help of course. He has all [of] the knowledge to share and as soon as Christopher showed interest, Arnold was immediately there to guide him and encourage him."

"He didn’t pressure him but he’s so happy to be able to share his passion [for fitness] with his son," the source continued. "It’s actually been great for their relationship."

Christopher was photographed just days after Schwarzenegger took to social media to wish his youngest son, Joseph Baena, a happy 24th birthday.

The "Terminator" actor shared a collection of three photos on his Twitter that showed him sharing a drink with Baena, cycling with him, and another in which they posed in front of a mural depicting the action star in his bodybuilding days. The father’s heartfelt post came along with a caption in which he praised his son for his numerous career endeavors.

"Happy birthday Joseph! I am so proud of you and I love you! You are crushing it in the gym, in your real estate career, and in acting. I know this will be another fantastic year," Schwarzenegger wrote.

Joseph Baena, at the premiere of "I Love Us" in Los Angeles earlier this year, is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and his former mistress and housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Baena is the son that Schwarzenegger fathered with his former mistress and housekeeper, Mildred Baena, 60. In 2016, the actor recalled the impact the affair had on him and his family in his memoir. He revealed that, as soon as his run as governor of Calif. was over, Shriver sat him down with a therapist and got him to confess that he was hiding both the affair and Joseph for 15 years.

"The minute we sat down, the therapist turned to me and said, ‘Maria wanted to come here today and to ask about a child – whether you fathered a child with your housekeeper Mildred (Baena)," wrote Schwarzenegger in "Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story."

"I told the therapist, ‘It’s true,'" he wrote.

Schwarzenegger shares Christopher and Christina, as well as Patrick, 28, and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, 31, with Shriver. The pair were married from 1986 until 2017.