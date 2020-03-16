Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and more encourage fans to self-quarantine

Still not convinced the COVID-19 coronavirus will affect you because you're young? Well, your favorite stars have taken to social media to tell you you're wrong.

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a video Sunday emphasizing the importance of staying at home.

"See, the important thing is that you stay home because there’s a curfew now,” the 72-year-old shared in the video. "No one is allowed out, especially someone who is like 72 years old. After you’re 65, you’re not allowed out of the house anymore in California so just stay home and we eat here."

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

He feeds his donkey Lulu and mini pony Whiskey carrots in the clip, adding that he has a "good time" at home with his animals.

Taylor Swift also posted a message advising fans to practice social distancing.

"Guys, I follow you online and I love you guys so much and I need to express my concern that things aren't being taken seriously enough right now," she wrote on her Instagram story.

"I'm seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening," she added. "This is the time to cancel plans...don't assume that because you don't feel sick that you aren't possibly passing something on to someone elderly or vulnerable...we need to make social sacrifices right now."

🚨 | Taylor took to Instagram to speak about #COVIDー19 and the importance of self isolation. “Things aren’t being taken seriously enough right now. I’m seeing lots of get togethers and hangs and parties still happening.” pic.twitter.com/8a1QMQzdDB — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) March 15, 2020

On Instagram, Lady Gaga posed with her three dogs and wrote, "So I talked to some doctors and scientists. It’s not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups."

She also provided an update on how she is handling the novel coronavirus.

"I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it’s much safer to not so I don’t get them sick in case I have it," she wrote. "I’m hanging at home with my dogs."

Actress Emmy Rossum shared a similar message to her fans, writing, "Don't 'go to brunch' today people. Stay home and cook if you care about anyone on this planet."

Don't "go to brunch" today people. Stay home and cook if you care about anyone on this planet. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 15, 2020

Ariana Grande posted a lengthy series of tweets admonishing people who say the pandemic "isn't a big deal."

"It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," she scolded. "The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged."

She then urged people to call their senators and tell them to support the House of Representatives bill HR 6201, to provide people with "necessary financial support" due to the pandemic.

Miley Cyrus shared a clip from her "Hannah Montana" days to urge her fan base to be, "be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing...."

Be thoughtful. Respectful. Compassionate. HUMAN. while preparing for social distancing.... NO ONE needs every soup in the store, The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials. This is a great time to practice restraint... pic.twitter.com/LfLflFfG8c — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 15, 2020

"NO ONE needs every soup in the store," she added. "The more we hoard the more expensive and sparse necessities will become, leaving many without essentials."

